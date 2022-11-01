Ireland has enough gas supply for the winter, Gas Networks Ireland says

Gas Networks Ireland says there is enough supply sources and network capacity to meet demand this winter

Gas Networks Ireland has assured customers the State has necessary supplies to meet demand this winter.

The energy company’s 2022/23 Winter Outlook report found that supply disruptions are “not envisaged” over the coming months.

The report said there is both enough “gas supply sources and enough network capacity” to meet the anticipated demand over the winter period.

It included a case study of an extremely cold day that would only occur “once every 50 years”.

The company said it is expected about 21pc of the State’s natural gas requirements will be supplied from the Corrib gas field, off the coast of Co Mayo, during the upcoming winter period.

"Gas supplies from Great Britain via the Moffat interconnector – which is Ireland’s entry point for imported gas - will account for 79pc of overall gas demand this winter.

"It is expected that indigenous supplies in Great Britain and supplies from Norway will continue to be the main sources of gas in Great Britain this year,” the report said.

Gas Networks Ireland said the forecasted flow of gas from these sources are similar to last winter and together with the UK’s Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) supply and gas reserves, there are “flexible and dependable supplies to meet variable demand”.

Gas Networks Ireland’s Future Networks Manager, Maurice Power, said the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February of this year has led to ongoing concerns in Ireland and across Europe about gas supply and energy security.

"However, while there is an elevated risk of disruption due to the uncertainty resulting from the war in Ukraine, we are not forecasting any disruption to gas supply this winter. There is currently enough gas supply and network capacity to meet the State’s expected needs,” he said.

“At Gas Networks Ireland we have robust and tested procedures in place to manage a gas supply shortage.

"We actively work with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) – the body responsible for Ireland’s security of energy supply, to ensure the risk of a supply disruption is minimised.”

Mr Power said gas customers can find practical advice and information, including how to read your gas meter and provide this to your energy supplier, on the company’s website.

Dr Paul Deane, from University College Cork's (UCC) Environmental Research Institute, said the findings of the report tally with what experts in the UK are saying.

Dr Deane said Ireland’s gas security is “very much tied to Britain” but at the moment the UK’s supplies are “good”.

“But when it comes to gas security, you need a lot of things to go right and if one thing goes wrong, things can change very quickly,” he said.

“The information that we know at the moment is we should be fine.

"If we look over the last eight to 12 months, we’re living in a time of incredible volatility and uncertainty.

"But the outlook for this winter is the physical security of gas coming into Ireland, particularly from the UK, is okay; so long as the UK can access good volumes of LNG.”

In September an unexplained series of explosions destroyed sections of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which bring gas from Russia to Europe.

Dr Deane said while the reasons for the Nord Stream explosions are still “unresolved”, if the Norway to UK pipeline was compromised for any reason, the UK would need to take steps to boost its LNG reserves.

"If they weren’t able to secure significant volumes of LNG, that would trickle back to us in the form of rationing or not being able to get the amount of gas the we need,” he said.

"There’s a lot of question marks there… but we need a lot of things to go right and just one or two things to go wrong and the direction of travel changes very quickly.”

Dr Dean said Ireland must become more self-reliant and make better use the country’s “renewable resources” but “fossil resources”.

However, he said the current “permitting process” should be adapted so the country can respond to unforeseen circumstances which greater “agility”.

“If you did find a new gas field or oil field off the coast of Ireland, you’re really looking at anything between eight to 10 years to get it online,” he added.

"In the meantime, we need to double down and play to our strengths which are our renewable resources. We have lots of wind, water and sunshine. “But the weakness there is the permitting processes don’t move at the required agility to reflect the energy crisis and climate crisis we’re in at the moment.

"We have options but we need to move with the options at speed and we need to do things at speed during an energy crisis; be it with renewables or unrenewable resources.”