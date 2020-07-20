Ireland found to be in breach of EU law over maritime accident investigation system

Ireland has been found to be in breach of EU law by the European Court of Justice. (Stock picture)

Ireland has been found to be in breach of EU law by the European Court of Justice in an action taken by the EU Commission over the independence of Ireland's maritime accident investigation system.

The European Court has now ordered Ireland to pay the costs of the entire action - and a marine expert warned that Ireland must urgently address the fundamental flaw identified.

Renowned maritime lawyer, Michael Kingston, who has led the campaign for justice for the Whiddy Island victims, stressed that Ireland had been "shamed" by the judgement which came after multiple warnings that the Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) was not truly independent.

Mr Kingston lost his father Tim in the 1979 oil tanker disaster - and has been a fearless campaigner for maritime safety.

Expand Close Relatives of victims of the Whiddy Island disaster who attended 40th Anniversay event at Abbey Cemetery in Bantry, Co Cork. Photo: Provision / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Relatives of victims of the Whiddy Island disaster who attended 40th Anniversay event at Abbey Cemetery in Bantry, Co Cork. Photo: Provision

The EU legal action queried why both Department of Transport and Chief Surveyor officials were nominated on the MCIB board.

This was despite the fact the MCIB was a supposedly independent body which could, in instances, have to deal with issues pertaining to both State bodies involved.

Mr Kingston warned that, as such, it had enormous implications for Irish safety investigations and regulations which guarantee the protection of Irish emergency services personnel.

In the ruling, the European Court of Justice found that: "By failing to provide for an investigative body which is independent in its organisation and decision-making of any party whose interests could conflict with the task entrusted to that investigative body, Ireland has failed to comply with its obligations."

Mr Kingston has now written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan seeking an urgent meeting.

"We are now in the deeply embarrassing and humiliating position on the world stage to have had a judgement entered against our nation by the European Court of Justice," he said.

Mr Kingston has also written to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris over the issue. "I have been corresponding with the Government since November 2014 to try and rectify these issues and to help our nation protect life and our environment."

"I have been ignored."

Expand Close London-based Irish solicitor Michael T Kingston / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp London-based Irish solicitor Michael T Kingston

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath queried why Government agencies had not acted on Mr Kingston's advice.

"Michael Kingston is a global maritime lawyer. Mr Kingston has advised governments all over Europe and the world, but for some reason the Department will not engage with him. What is wrong?

"Is it the case that the prophet is never recognised in his own village? We have people here who are willing and able, have expertise and want to help in the spirit of the Irish meitheal. They want to be good citizens,” he said.

Mr Kingston warned that a full public inquiry may be required to explain how Ireland mishandled maritime safety regulations - and how Government officials ignored repeated warnings about the need for an independent investigation body.

He has also demanded a full apology for the trouble unnamed Government officials caused him with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) because of his backing for the EU Commission action.

"We have to act urgently to get our house in order or we are in line for an even broader world humiliation," he warned.

"It is a matter of embarrassment and shame for me that the country that I adore is operating like this.

"None of this would be happening if the outgoing Government had sat down with me and we turned all this around. But the position was just ignored. There comes a point called stop and we have now reached it.

"Maritime safety is basically a matter of life and death and this approach is appalling."

Read More

Online Editors