Ireland faces snow and hail showers as temperatures set to plummet by 12 degrees

A walker enjoys the snow in the mountains near Killakee, to the south east of Dublin Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

MARCH is set to live up to its wild reputation as Irish people have been warned to expect a 12 degree drop in temperatures compared to last week, with a risk of snow showers on higher ground.

Met Éireann have forecast Nordic conditions for the next 24 hours, with drier and milder conditions set to return from early next week.

The sudden drop in temperatures and return to wintry conditions is the result of a massive cold weather front drawn over Ireland and northern Europe from the North Atlantic and which is set to bring heavy snow showers for the Scottish Highlands.

It will dominate Irish weather for the next 48-72 hour before milder spring conditions return.

Read More

Met Éireann advised pedestrians and those out exercising under the Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown to wrap up well given that temperatures over the next 48 hours will drop 12 degrees on the balmy conditions enjoyed just last week.

"Friday will be a cold and windy day with blustery showers, mainly in western areas at first, but becoming widespread in the afternoon," a Met Éireann spokesperson said

"Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and sleet and a risk of isolated thunderstorms. It will feel noticeably colder with highest temperatures of just 5C to 8C with an added wind chill factor in fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west winds, reaching gale at times in some western coastal fringes."

"There will be widespread showers for a time early on Friday night, some of them wintry, with hail, sleet and snow, and an ongoing risk of isolated thunderstorms. The showers will gradually become confined to Atlantic coastal counties overnight with lowest temperatures of 0C to 3C."

"Saturday will start out mostly dry, with sunny spells in the east and north. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in western coastal counties during the morning, however, will spread elsewhere through the afternoon and evening."

"The rain will turn persistent and heavy in parts of the west towards evening, accompanied by increasingly strong and gusty south to southwest winds with highest temperatures of 8C to 10C."

Saturday night will be wet and windy with some coastal areas experiencing gales.

"Sunday will be a breezy day with some bright or sunny spells early on, but becoming mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle."

"The highest temperatures will range from 10C to 12C with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong near west and northwest coasts."

"It will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain on Sunday night, heaviest in the west and northwest and with lowest overnight temperatures of 7C and 10C."

"Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heaviest and most persistent in the north and northwest."

Temperatures will begin to recover and some areas could see highs of almost 16C.

"The current indications suggest a transition towards cooler and drier conditions which will take place by around mid-week next week."

Read More

Online Editors