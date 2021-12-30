Ireland faces ‘addiction tsunami’ over scale of pandemic home drinking

IRELAND faces the prospect of an alarming surge in addiction problems over future years because of a dramatic change in drinking patterns during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The warning came from one of Ireland's most respected addiction treatment experts, Sr Eileen Fahey, who founded the Aiseirí centres in Tipperary and Wexford, the acclaimed Céim Eile recovery support network and co-founded the Aislinn teen addiction treatment centre in Kilkenny.

She has expressed alarm at the surge in home drinking in Ireland triggered by the pandemic - and its potential long-term consequences for individuals, families and Irish society.

"There are serious concerns at the future implications of this level of alcohol consumption," she said.

"All the indications are that alcohol consumption in the home has sky-rocketed during the pandemic and there are many of us very worried about the long-term effects."

Hospitality officials have also expressed concern that repeated lockdowns and the current 8pm curfew on pubs, clubs and restaurants has merely led to an explosion in house parties and the level of home drinking.

Sr Eileen was a psychiatric nurse who worked at St Michael's Hospital in Clonmel but who realised Ireland needed to radically overhaul its approach to addiction treatment.

She trained at the Rutland Centre in Dublin and went to the United States to gain experience and recruit staff before she opened the award-winning Aiseirí complex in Cahir in 1983.

Alcohol Action Ireland (AAI) published a study which revealed a 93pc increase in alcohol sales from supermarkets and off-licenses in June 2020 compared to June 2019 as people drank at home with the closure of pubs and restaurants.

Numerous studies are underway into how that shift in drinking pattern also resulted in a surge in the levels of alcohol consumption.

One study is focused on how alcohol spending by some families rose at the expense of food budgets during the pandemic.

Sr Eileen pointed out that, since she founded Aiseirí, the profile of people receiving assistance for addiction issues in Ireland has significantly changed.

Over 30 years ago, there were far more men than women coming forward for help.

Further, the majority of those being treated for addiction issues primarily had problems with alcohol.

Now, she said the number of men and women in treatment is far more evenly split - and a significant number of those in treatment have complex ‘poly-addiction’ issues over alcohol, drugs and even gambling.

Sr Eileen has received a prestigious Tipperary Chamber of Commerce award for her work.

She has published a memoir charting her role in Ireland's changing approach to addiction treatment.

'Aiseirí - Treating Addiction' revealed how the Cahir centre grew from its foundation to become a centre which helps train counsellors and facilitators in the addiction treatment field for multiple countries.

Two key US addiction treatment experts, Bob and Marilyn Brisset, came to Ireland in 1983 to help with the establishment of Aiseirí on the Hazelden model.

A member of the Mercy Order, Sr Eileen also revealed how the Order paid the salaries of herself and Aislinn co-founder Sr Veronica for years while the fledgling treatment centres were being established and donated two properties.