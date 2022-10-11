Ireland experienced 65pc increase in cases of water-borne illness Cryptosporidiosis in just 12 months

Ireland has experienced a 65pc increase in cases of the water-borne illness Cryptosporidiosis in the space of just 12 months.

Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HSPC) statistics have revealed a significant hike in cases of the notifiable illness.

Those who contract Cryptosporidiosis suffer from intestinal problems with the main symptom being diarrhoea.

The condition is caused by a water-borne parasite.

Proper treatment of water systems eradicates the primary source of parasitic infections.

There were 605 cases in 2019, 512 in 2020 and 845 in 2021.

That represents a 65pc increase in the 12 months to 2021 and a 40pc increase over two years.

Not all cases of the illness are traced to drinking water supplies as people can contract the bug from contaminated water while swimming or bathing.

It can also be contracted from inadequate hygiene through exposure to contaminated sources.

A number of water systems were undergoing weekly tests for the parasite over the summer including a water scheme in Foynes in Limerick.

In 2019, the EPA confirmed detections of cryptosporidium in 25 public water schemes.

The revelation came in the wake of an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report last week which warned that significant failures in oversight and management of water treatment centres by local councils and Irish Water put the health of over 800,000 people at risk.

However, the latest EPA drinking water study, while critical of the length of time it is taking to address remedial action on a number of water treatment plants nationwide, found Ireland boasts an overall high quality of drinking water.

The EPA assessed that 99.7pc of drinking water supplies in Ireland were in full compliance with bacterial and chemical standards.

In a warning, the authority said a number of major Irish water schemes and treatment plants were not as resilient as they need to be and warned that it was taking Irish Water far too long to address a number of remedial issues including plant upgrades and lead pipe replacements.

Its report specifically mentioned the Dungarvan water scheme where remedial action has been delayed for five years.

The Galtee regional scheme is now delayed for four years while the Clonmel-Poulavanaogue scheme has been waiting an increased 14 years for remedial works.

It has now been confirmed that the works involved will not be completed until 2026.

Irish Water said it takes the issues raised in the EPA report "very seriously" and has been working hard to address the matters involved.

The primary criticism of Irish councils and Irish Water related to an incident at Gorey and Ballymore Eustace.

Irish Water said that both the EPA and Health Service Executive (HSE) were notified as soon as they became aware of the incident escalating.

The agency said a weather-related event on the day interfered with monitoring signals from the plant involved so that plant performance issues were not visible beyond site level.