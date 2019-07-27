Enjoy what’s left of the sun this weekend as thundery downpours are set to come in on Tuesday.

Ireland cooler than the continent but good news for punters heading to the Galway Races as fine sunshine expected

Speaking to Independent.ie, a forecaster for Met Éireann said that today and tomorrow will be dull but dry.

“Tomorrow will be similar to today - a dry, nice day with isolated showers but it will be cloudier in the north with outbreaks of persistent rain. Temperatures will be between 18C and 21C with light winds.”

“It will be a pleasant enough day with no hot temperatures like what is on the continent.”

“On Monday, there will be scattered showers and [it will be] cloudier in the south due to low pressure tracking towards England. Elsewhere there will be scattered showers and more persistent rain in the evening,” she said.

Temperatures on Monday will range between 18C and 23C with light breezes.

While Tuesday will be dry and sunny for some, the forecaster warns it “brings heavier and more prolonged showers with a risk of thundery downpours”.

Meanwhile, countries across Europe saw their national temperature records beaten day by day, as the continent experiences its second dangerous heatwave of the summer.

Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany recorded all-time temperature highs for the second day running yesterday, reaching temperatures of over 40C.

Climate scientists have warned the intense weather could become the new normal, after the first heatwave of the summer made it the hottest June on record.

The extreme heat has aggravated droughts due to a lack of rain, and increased the risk of wildfires across the continent.

The good news for punters is that one of the highlights of Ireland's social and sporting calendar - the Galway Races - should enjoy several days of fine sunshine next week.

Online Editors