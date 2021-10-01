Ireland can avoid supply issues that are plaguing the UK, Taoiseach insists

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (left) with Glenn Carr, general manager of Rosslare Europort (right) and Irish Rail Chief Executive Jim Meade (centre) during a visit to Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford. Photo: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin says that he is confident that Ireland can avoid the kind of supply issues that are currently plaguing the UK.

Speaking with trucks rolling by in the background on a visit to Rosslare Europort in Wexford, Mr Martin said that perhaps Ireland had put in a level of preparation for Brexit which was not mirrored across the Irish Sea.

"I haven’t picked up on any supply chain issues based on my discussions here this morning,” Mr Martin said.

“The preparations that Ireland put in in terms of Brexit worked. It was done against a fairly tight timeline too. There are wider issues, more than just Brexit, afoot in the UK. But I’m not so sure that the same preparations occurred in there.

"I think the migration issue within the UK, the decisions for example to create obstacles and barriers to people coming from Europe to work there, is a factor across the board.

“We don’t have that here. But we take nothing for granted. We need additional programmes and courses for HGV drivers and the haulage industry more generally. We also need to be flexible in terms of people who wish to come into Ireland to work in this sector.”

When pressed on whether the country should be braced for any kind of supply issues as we head towards Christmas, the Taoiseach replied: "Look, we’re steady as she goes. We’re not getting the same impacts as are currently happening in the UK. There’s no doubt that the bounce back of the European and global economy in terms of Covid-19 has created a whole lot of disruption to supply chains.

"So to be fair to everybody, there’s a broader issue than just Brexit at play. But I think the Brexit situation has exacerbated the situation in the UK in terms of personnel for haulage and other sectors of the economy.

"We don’t have those issues here. We’re part of the European single market and that’s a huge help to us in terms of any shortages that arise in any sectors.”

The Taoiseach met with Rosslare Europort Manager Glenn Carr and his team, as well as customs officers at the newly constructed facility at Kilrane.

"The Brexit predicament has directly resulted in this Customs facility being created. There’s very good coordination here between the HSE, Department of Agriculture and Revenue and 140 staff have been allocated here.Between that and additional staff in the port to contain 350 extra people.

"I was also shown plans for offshore wind renewal, for Rosslare to become a base for developments in offshore wind. There’s a very significant €40m plan to incorporate those facilities in a redeveloped port. It’s exciting news for the port and for the future here in Rosslare.”

