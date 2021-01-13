Ireland back to being the most expensive for mortgages

THIS country is back on top of the “league of shame” when it comes to mortgage rates.

Ireland has jumped from having the second most expensive home-loan rates to sharing the position of being the dearest with Greece.

New figures from the Central Bank show that the average interest rate did not move in November when compared with the previous month.

It stood at 2.79pc, although this was down 11 basis points on November 2019.

The average new mortgage rate in this country is more than double the average for the euro area which was 1.31pc in November.

“Ireland and Greece had the joint highest mortgage interest rates across the euro area in November,” the Central Bank commented in its latest survey of retail interest rates.

The persistent high cost of mortgages in this country is despite new player Avant Money offering rates as low as 1.95pc to those with a lot of equity in their homes.

High rates are costing borrowers here around €2,000 more a year than the average costs across the eurozone.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said the average first-time buyer mortgage in Ireland is around €225,000.

This means someone borrowing this amount over 30 years is paying over €167 extra a month, or over €2,000 a year compared to our European neighbours.

Mr Cassidy said: “The fall in mortgage rates over the past year is obviously welcome and the overall trend does appear to be downward, albeit very, very slowly.

“However, while there are some valid reasons as to why mortgage rates are higher in Ireland than they are in the rest of Europe, it’s tough to accept that rates here should be over double the Eurozone average and it’s hugely frustrating that they haven’t fallen further.”

He said the recent arrival of Avant money into the market doesn’t seem to be impacting much on rates yet either.

He advised first-time buyers at the start of the mortgage journey to shop around.

Banks argue that they are unable to lower their rates to the levels seen in the likes of France and Germany because they are required to put aside far more capital than lenders in other European countries when they issue a new mortgage.

Online Editors