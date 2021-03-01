Ireland and UK to bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Ireland will be part of a bid with the UK to host the World Cup in 2030, it has emerged.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s spokesman confirmed Ireland will be part of the bid once it is formally launched.

It came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the UK is preparing a bid with Ireland to host the FIFA World Cup by the end of the decade.

The Taoiseach’s spokesperson said the “football and government partners of Ireland and the UK are delighted that the UK government has committed to support a prospective five association bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup”.

“The Department of Tourism Culture Arts Gaeltacht Sport and Media will continue to undertake feasibility work, together with its partners, to assess the viability of a bid and we look forward to further extensive engagement and collaboration as we seek to refine our hosting proposals in the coming months.

“Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations. If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community,” he added.

The FAI has issued a statement saluting the Irish and UK governments for committing to support a five-association bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

In conjunction with the Football Associations from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the FAI released a statement saying: “The football associations and government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK government has committed to support a prospective five association bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

"We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022. Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations.

"If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community.”

In an interview with the Sun newspaper, Mr Johnson announced he will be working Mr Martin’s government to secure the rights to hold the 2030 World Cup.

He said Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce millions in funding for UK and Ireland’s joint pitch to host the 2030 World Cup in tomorrow’s UK Budget.

“We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it’s the right place,” Mr Johnson said. “It’s the home of football, it’s the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country,” he added.

The Prime Minister said there is a “wealth of existing stadia” in Ireland and the UK which will support the bid.

“Precise details of the involvement of each nation, including which cities and stadia will be involved, is yet to be determined. A five association bid provides a unique opportunity for towns and cities all across Ireland and the UK to engage with, and benefit from, hosting the tournament,” he added.

He said those involved in working on the bid include the English Football Association, Scottish Football Association, Football Association of Wales, Irish Football Association and Football Association of Ireland, and UK government, Scottish Government, Welsh Assembly Government, the Northern Ireland Executive, the Irish Government of Ireland and UK Sport.

“The FIFA World Cup is the largest and most impactful event in the World. Any bid process to host the tournament is always highly competitive and we look forward to developing our hosting proposal and working with FIFA to showcase our incredible assets and hosting credentials. Bidders will only be known once the bid process is formally opened by FIFA in 2022,” he added.

