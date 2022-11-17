Ireland AM presenter Tommy Bowe gives update from home after knee surgery

Bowe has been sharing updates with his followers on Instagram. Credit: @tommybowe

Ireland AM host Tommy Bowe said he is recovering at home following knee surgery.

The former Ireland and Ulster rugby winger said he underwent a planned operation to address damage caused by wear and tear sustained during his sporting career.

His fans were wondering where he was at the start of this week, as broadcaster Anton Savage filed in for him.

Meanwhile, Newstalk’s Sean Defoe also sat in for Bowe, but the political reporter confirmed earlier that this morning would he last.

38-year-old Bowe had a hugely successful sporting career, winning the Gram Slam with Ireland in 2009. He retired from the sport in 2018.

He told his Ireland AM fans about his surgery on Tuesday, when he shared a picture of his hospital gown with the caption: “Think I suit a skirt!,” before adding, “Off to get the knee sorted again.”

Bowe returned home yesterday and he thanked everyone for their messages in recent days. He said he will back to work on Saturday for the Ireland Vs Australia, Autumn International test.

"Thanks for well wishes… small tidy up on knee… joys of life after rugby,” he wrote/

“Back for the Ire Aus match with @primevideosport on Saturday”.

Bowe joined Ireland AM towards the end of 2020 and speaking to the Irish Independent at the time, his said working in live TV gave him a similar rush as competing in professional rugby.

"It’s really something to run out in front of 80,000 people in Twickenham or the Aviva; you know you have all those eyeballs on you and you know it’s live on television,” he said.

"But I do still get the same kick and that little bit of adrenalin rush when you see the red light come on (the camera) first thing in the morning and you’re waking everybody up and saying hello.”