Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell tests positive for Covid-19

Muireann O’Connell has revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19 and will not get to spend Christmas with her family this year.

The Ireland AM presenter shared the emotional message on her Instagram account where she said she is “overwhelmed” with guilt.

O’Connell said she feels like the “worst daughter” for missing the family’s first Christmas without her beloved dad.

Read More

The newly engaged presenter lost her dad earlier this year.

“Didn’t get to all my jobs before Christmas like, get the split ends chopped, the nails done or sort the emergency chocolates in case someone calls with a present for you and you don’t have one for them. What I did manage to do was get Covid so, not completely useless.

“Have been in isolation for the past few days and just had a confirmed PCR. The guilt is overwhelming. It’s bad enough thinking about having given this to someone, but at Christmas…. It’s horrendous,” she said.

The Virgin Media star said she has been in isolation since Sunday and received a positive PCR test result today after 45 hours, which she said, shows how “overwhelmed” the system currently is.

“Not only that but this is our first Christmas without Dad and I feel like the worst daughter. It was always gonna be s**t but just being there would at least have been something.

"I was most looking forward to sitting in his chair with a mug of tea, watching his fav, The Quiet Man, whilst Marie played bridge on her iPad.

“I feel like I’ve failed them and it’s gonna be hard to make up for this. I know I’m not alone. I know right now there are people getting positive tests, people who have worked hard to make it home to see family and friends.

“I’m so sorry, galz. But we persevere. We mask up. We say thank you to the frontline. We don’t forget them when pay talks come around after this pandemic.

"Because there will, someday, be an after. We be sound. Smile when we can and try not to be arseholes to each other. Much love. Happy Christmas, wherever you’re gonna end up. I hope it’s somewhere nice,” she said.

Many celebrities took to the comment section to send their well wishes, former Irish rugby union player Greg O’Shea told O’Connell to “stay strong”.

Photographer Jenny McCarthy said: “Muireann, so very sorry to hear this. Really feel for you. Thinking of you & the family this Christmas.”

Anna Geary added: “So so sorry to hear that Muireann.”