IRA hunger-striker Bobby Sands told Sinn Féin that he didn’t want buried in Milltown Cemetery, but in a graveyard in the Republic.

In a ‘comm’ - a secret communication smuggled out of the H-Blocks – four days before he embarked on his fast, Sands expressed concern about what would happen after his death.

He said he had never liked the west Belfast cemetery, and he also asked to be buried wearing a blanket, and not a suit or shroud. Ex-IRA prisoners have voiced their anger that his wishes were ignored. They claimed it was because a big Belfast funeral was politically beneficial to Sinn Féin.

The 27-year-old hunger-striker, whose 40th anniversary occurs today, was buried in a shroud and given a huge IRA funeral in Milltown Cemetery.

The Sands family say they were not shown the comm in which he expressed his preferences, nor made aware of them. They later found a typed copy of the comm which had been placed in the national archives in Dublin by republicans.

It was published at 1.17am today – the exact time of Sands’ death – by The Pensive Quill blog run by ex-IRA prisoner and Sinn Féin critic Anthony McIntyre.

Sands handwrote the note on 25 February 1981 which was smuggled out of the jail. Like other comms, it was then typed up by republicans on the outside. He began his hunger strike on 1 March and died 66 days later on 5 May.

Gunmen fire shots over the coffin of Bobby Sands at his funeral.

In the comm, Sands says “to be honest, I don’t like Milltown”. He writes that he originally thought he would like to be buried in Carnmoney Cemetery in Newtownabbey.

He grew up in the nearby Rathcoole Estate, which the family was intimidated from by loyalists. But he acknowledges that “for obvious reasons”, he couldn’t be buried in the overwhelmingly unionist area “during a war”.

He also rules it out because his sister Bernadette, who was on the run in Dundalk for IRA activities, couldn’t cross the border.

Sands says he wants to be buried in Ballina, Co Mayo, where 1970s IRA hunger-strikers Michael Gaughan and Frank Stagg were laid to rest. He also suggests that he could be buried in Faughart graveyard in Co Louth.

“I don’t like Milltown, and that’s being honest,” he writes. “Your (sic) probably wrecked calling me a morbid eccentric. I’m not, I’m human and worry on wee things and, finally, I want wrapped in a blanket cause I don’t want humiliated in a stinkin’ suit or shroud.”

On his blog, Mr McIntyre writes: “In the comm, (Sands) outlined his apprehensions about the possibility of burial in Milltown, a cemetery he did not like. He also expressed a desire for his remains to be wrapped in a blanket and not a shroud.

“He believed, much like the prison uniform, that a shroud would be humiliating. His family were not made aware of his written preferences. Nor were they shown the comm in which he expressed them. He was buried in Milltown Cemetery in a shroud.”

The Pensive Quill also publishes a eulogy Bernadette Sands wrote for her mother Rosaleen who died in 2018.

In it, she said that her mother had “placed her trust in those whom (Bobby) too had trusted, leaving them to organise his funeral”.

Bernadette Sands added: “Trust is the pertinent word and it was that trust that years later was betrayed when our family recently came to learn through documents viewed in the national archives that Bobby’s final burial wishes, which were not made known to us at the time, were not fulfilled and this added to the family’s sorrow.”

Former IRA prisoner Richard O’Rawe said: “I think it is horrendous that Bobby Sands’ wishes were not adhered to. It showed appalling cynicism. He deserved the respect of having what he asked for fulfilled.”

Bobby Sands was serving a 14-year sentence for possession of a gun. A further nine IRA and INLA prisoners died until the hunger-strike ended in October 1981.

Sinn Féin has been approached for comment.

