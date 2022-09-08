Investigation underway into sick and dying seabirds off the south-west coast amid avian flu fears

An investigation is underway into the discovery of sick and dying seabirds off the south-west coast amid fears a deadly strain of avian flu may have spread to Ireland from the UK.

Sick and dying sea birds have been located in isolated areas of Cork and Kerry over recent days.

Department of Agriculture experts are now examining the carcasses.

Laboratory tests will be conducted to determine if bird flu was involved and, if so, what strain of the virus may be involved.

A number of the dead and dying birds were gannets - the precise type of birds hit by the current UK outbreak.

Experts have warned the public not to approach or handle any sick or dead seabirds.

Fishermen, holidaymakers and farmers have been urged to report any dead wild birds, particularly seabirds, amid concerns a virulent strain of bird flu which is killing thousands of seabirds off the UK coast could spread to Ireland.

Experts warned the extent of avian flu in Scotland and northern England, coupled with the travel pattern of many birds, meant a spread to Ireland was a serious concern.

However, there are no plans to order poultry farmers to place their flocks back indoors in a bid to shield them from contact with wild birds.

In the UK, wildlife and agri-health experts are carefully monitoring a major outbreak of avian flu which is devastating seabird colonies off England and southern Scotland.

The outbreak is so severe that there are fears some major seabird breeding colonies could be entirely wiped out - and leisure craft have been banned from landing at the islands involved.

Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) official Dr Paul Walton said it was an issue of major concern.

"Seabirds are already facing multiple severe pressures generated by people - climate change, prey fish shortages, invasive species brought to islands, mortality in fishing gear and poorly sited wind turbines," he said.

"Now, a highly mutable form of avian influenza, which originated in poultry, is killing our wild seabirds in large numbers. We urge the UK's governments to develop a response plan urgently - to coordinate surveillance and testing, disturbance minimisation, carcass disposal and biosecurity."

Distressing images emerged over the past few weeks from Bass Rock in Scotland, the Farne Islands in northeast England and the Norfolk coast of hundreds of dead birds being washed ashore and onto beaches.

In other cases, sick and dying birds have been filmed on rocks, beaches and headlands.

Ireland recorded multiple cases of bird flu last year in one of the biggest ever outbreaks across Europe.

Dead birds found around the Irish coast are now being carefully tested to determine if the virus has spread to Irish wildbird populations.

On November 22 last year, the Department of Agriculture ordered all poultry flocks to be confined indoors in a bid to eliminate any contact with infected wild birds.

The department lifted that restriction on April 29.

"The decision to withdraw this requirement is based on a number of parameters which indicate a reducing risk of an avian influenza incursion - including the fact that no case of bird flu has been confirmed here in wild birds for a period of four weeks, reduced numbers of migratory waterfowl and increasing environmental

temperatures and daylight hours," a department official explained at the time.

However, both the department and Teagasc urged vigilance from poultry farmers and members of the public in respect of any dead or dying wild birds they may find.

Last year, the HPAI H5N1 strain was found in swans, a sea eagle, a barn owl, a herring gull and even a peregrine falcon in Ireland.

In the UK the worst death toll from the avian flu outbreak has been in northern gannets with some of Europe's largest breeding grounds for the wildbird now effectively empty and deserted.

There are also fears for its impact on vulnerable puffin and giant skua populations.

Local fishermen reported large numbers of dead birds floating in the sea off northern England and southern Scotland.

Across the UK, 25 local authorities have reported avian flu cases in wild birds - a startling increase from just three councils in May.

There are an estimated eight million breeding seabirds involving more than 25 species across the UK and Ireland including puffins and the great skua.

While there are many strains of avian flu, the HPAI H5N1 strain is particularly virulent for poultry, wild birds and seabirds.

HPAI infects multiple organs, causing serious internal bleeding and death in almost 80pc of cases.

However, it does not generally pose major health risks for humans though one person did fall ill last year after contact with an infected bird.

In crowded breeding colonies of seabirds the virus is at its most lethal.

Both the Department of Agriculture and Teagasc urged people who spot dead wild birds not to touch them but to immediately contact their local regional veterinary office.

They also urged poultry owners to ensure measures are in place to discourage contact between poultry flocks and wild birds, never to feed or water poultry flocks outdoors and to maintain strict biosecurity measures.

"It is vital that all bird keepers remain vigilant to this threat and have strict biosecurity measures."

