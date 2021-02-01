Investigation under way after sudden death of man foundunresponsive in garda station

AN investigation is under way into the sudden death of a man discovered unresponsive in a garda station at the weekend.

The man, aged in his 50s, had been arrested in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Sunday afternoon under public order legislation.

He was taken to the local garda station and put into a holding cell about 1pm. It’s believed that minutes later he was discovered unconscious in the cell.

Gardaí administered CPR and the man was then brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Garda Ombudsman has been notified and investigators attended the scene.

After carrying out an initial assessment, it was decided gardaí would continue to take the lead in the case, a spokesman said.

“A full investigation will be carried out to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

“Arrangements are being made with the coroner for a post-mortem examination to be carried out. Enquiries are ongoing,” the garda spokesman added.

A spokeswoman for the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) said it had received a referral in relation to the sudden death.

“Gsoc received a referral from a Garda Superintendent yesterday afternoon in relation to the death of a man who had been arrested on Trinity Street, Drogheda, a short time earlier. (The referral was made in accordance with section 102 (1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.)

“Gsoc has been informed that the man was found to be unresponsive minutes after being put in a cell at Drogheda Garda Station at 1pm yesterday. Gardaí administered CPR and an ambulance was called. The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, and pronounced dead a short time later.

“The matter is currently under examination by Gsoc,” the spokeswoman added.

Online Editors