Investigation after threat to shoot garda by caller to office of Sinn Féin TD

The Gardaí are investigating a phone call made to the office of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny, during which the caller threatened to shoot a Garda.

The caller also made a violent threat against Leinster House.

The call was answered by one of Deputy Kenny’s staff members and was soon reported to gardaí.

An Garda Siochana have confirmed it is investigating the threat.

“Martin Kenny's office received a call, which contained a threat to shoot a garda and the same person issued a threat against Leinster House,” said a Sinn Féin spokesperson.

“We alerted the Gardaí and the Oireachtas of this threat. There was no threat made against a Sinn Féin TD; but obviously all threats need to be treated seriously by the Gardaí. It is now in their hands,” the spokesperson added.

Mr Kenny is a TD for Sligo-Leitrim and his party’s justice spokesperson.

His party colleague, Darren O’Rourke TD, said that the incident raises “concern”.

He said that he does not want to see a breakdown in the connection politicians have with their local communities.

“It does raise a concern for us and it has been raised with the Gardaí and it is being followed up on,” he told reporters.

“Ireland is largely unique in terms of our connection with local communities, I certainly see it as a really important feature, that we can engage in these places, in institutions, but also in local communities with our constituents.

“That’s something that I’d like to see into the future and I hope it’s not something that’s under threat.”

Speaking last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that there needs to be a review carried out into the safety of politicians.

He was speaking following the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP David Amess in the UK.

In a statement to Independent.ie, Gardaí confirmed that they are aware of a “phone call of concern made” made to an office in Government Buildings.

“An Garda Síochána cannot confirm or comment on the specific nature of that phonecall,” said a spokesperson.

“In general, An Garda Síochána considers any suggestion in respect of the threat to use violence and/or perpetration of violence or intimidation in any general sense or against named individuals or organisations as a matter of serious concern.

“All such matters are investigated.”