Intruder was not an impossibility, resort's owner tells Nora Quoirin inquest

The owner of a Malaysian holiday resort where French-Irish teenager Nora Quoirin disappeared has said it "would not be impossible" for someone to trespass into the compound.

Helen Todd's family run The Dusun Resort where Nora vanished on August 4 last year - a day after her family arrived on holiday.

Her body was found two miles from the resort 10 days later.

Giving evidence at the inquest into the death of the 15-year-old via video-link, Mrs Todd said part of the resort's boundary fence had fallen down but it was "highly unusual" to have intruders.

Stressing that no incidents of crime had been reported for the past three decades, she said: "My husband and I lived in this property for over 30 years. We lived with our family, it has always been a safe place for my family.

"I live in a very open house and anybody can actually climb up the (bungalow) deck if they were fit, but nobody ever has.

"We have never had a burglary and never had an intruder in any of our houses either," she added.

Recalling events on the morning of August 4, Mrs Todd told the Coroner's Court that her staff searched the eco-resort near Seremban, about 40 miles from Kuala Lumpur, before police arrived.

Lawyer for the Quoirin family, Louise Azmi questioned the resort owner about security, particularly the front and back gates.

Mrs Todd told the hearing "you could walk around fence posts" at the back gate but not drive through it.

Ms Azmi then asked: "It would not have been possible for her to come out of that gate and make her own way to palm-oil plantation? Would you agree with that?" Mrs Todd replied: "I can't make a comment about that," but added that she walked the route "quite often".

She added that the front gate was remote-controlled and was always locked by the staff "when they left work to go home".

On the issue of the boundary fencing towards the area where Nora was found, Mrs Todd described it as "almost flat to the ground".

"(Nora) would have still had to clamber over it. Once she would have clambered over, it was very bushy… outside the boundary fence is quite thick undergrowth," said Mrs Todd.

Ms Azmi asked: "In the dark, without any shoes, would you agree that that would be not an easy route to navigate?"

"It would be difficult," Mrs Todd replied.

The lawyer then asked: "But for somebody perhaps who wanted to come in, perhaps somebody able-bodied and wearing shoes, it would not be impossible?"

Mrs Todd replied: "It would not be impossible, but it would be highly unusual."

Ms Azmi asked: "And again at the back gate for somebody who was quite determined about getting into the resort, again that would not be impossible?"

Mrs Todd told the hearing: "No that would not be impossible."

Nora's Belfast-born mother and French father, Meabh and Sebastien, believe she was kidnapped, as she could not have wandered off on her own due to her special needs.

An autopsy found that she had likely died of internal bleeding linked to starvation after spending days in the dense rainforest.

Last week, Michael Reeves, Nora's former head teacher at Garratt Park School in Wandsworth in south-west London, told the inquest she "wouldn't have the confidence to walk off on her own", because she had "balance issues" and it would be "unimaginable" for her to climb fences.

The inquest continues.

