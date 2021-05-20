| 13.3°C Dublin

Interview: ‘I lost everybody that day, even though Dee is still alive’ – Andrew McGinley on the day Deirdre Morley killed his three children

Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley during one of the many happy moments they shared with their father, Andrew McGinley. Expand
Andrew McGinley pictured outside the Church of the Holy family as his children's coffins arrive for their funeral mass. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley. Pics from Twitter - Conor&rsquo;s Clips , permission given by Andrew McGinley. Deirdre Morley case Expand
Andrew McGinley with his three children. Expand
Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley. Expand
Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley. Pics from Twitter - Conor&rsquo;s Clips , permission given by Andrew McGinley. Deirdre Morley case Expand
Andrew McGinley with his wife Deirdre Morley and children Conor, Darragh and Carla. Expand

Catherine Fegan

ON Saturday, for the first time since she took the lives of their three children, Deirdre Morley had a visit from her husband.

Face to face, within the walls of the Central Mental Hospital, husband and wife confronted an unspeakable shared loss – a father, bereft of three children, at a loss to understand why. A mother about to stand trial accused of murder, pleading not guilty on the basis of insanity.

