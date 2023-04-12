International tourism to Ireland dips by over a quarter for the first three months of this year

International tourism to Ireland has dipped by over a quarter for the first three months of this year, compared to pre pandemic figures.

But it’s hoped a so-called ‘Biden bounce’ could increase an already healthy American tourism market.

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) data has highlighted that while 1.7m visited the country between January and March, there was still a dramatic drop from 2019 figures.

Chief executive of the ITIC, Eoghan O'Mara Walsh, told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One: “Figures show that for the first quarter of the year, there were 1.7 million international visitors which is 16pc down on pre-pandemic.

“We never anticipated to get back to full recovery for Irish tourism until about 2025 2026.

"So, the recovery is in train but still some time away.

“The first quarter is always worth about 20pc of the annual tourism here. “The big months really are the months that are coming up.”

The ITIC said the American tourism and mainland Europe market of tourism to Ireland is recovering quite well but the British market is “soft” due to a weaker economic scenario over the water.

The dollar remains strong and thus American tourists are making the most of travel after the pandemic and Ireland continues to be well received in the US, according to the ITIC.

Tourism bodies are hopeful US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland will aid in attracting even more Americans to the island, as it remains a key market, the ITIC said.

However, Mr O’Mara Walsh stated there was “concern” with regards to tourism over the summer.

“I think demand will be okay,” he said. “I think there'll be interest in coming to Ireland… It's on the supply front that we're worried.”

He added that the “big issue” is around the shortage of tourism accommodation.

Mr O’Marah Walsh said: “It's one of the unintended consequences of the Government's over reliance on the tourism accommodation stock to house refugees and asylum seekers.

“The latest data we have from the Department of integration shows that about a third of all tourism beds in regional Ireland are now no longer available to the tourism economy.

"And that does have unintended consequences, not necessarily for the hotels or guesthouses who after all get remuneration from from the Government, but the downstream tourism businesses, the restaurants, the cafés, the tourist attractions, the inbound operators, they're the ones that will suffer and that's something that really concerns us to this day.”

The tourism chief executive added that concern had been flagged for “some time” and as asylum and refugee figures increase, there needed to be a long-term solution for housing provided.

He also highlighted an issue with a shortage of rental cars which also affected the tourism industry.

He added: “Even if the war in Ukraine magically ended tomorrow, those poor people don't have any homes to go back to.

"So we've called on the Government to put together a comprehensive plan.

"It should be led by the Department of An Taoiseach, such is its seriousness and that plan should state clearly how much modular homes, how much unused, vacant dwellings, state institutions, all the other forms of accommodation that are to be used, as opposed to just tourism and hospitality premises. “Tourism will play its part but we can't be the primary accommodation provider.”