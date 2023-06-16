Intensive talks to kick off on ‘alternatives’ to 650 job losses at Tara Mines

INTENSIVE talks on “alternatives” to the temporary layoff of up to 650 Tara Mines workers are set to begin next week.

Discussions between Siptu, Unite and Connect and management at the zinc mine are due to start on Monday.

Up to 650 staff are due to be laid off in four weeks and operations paused.

Swedish mining giant Boliden plans to place the site near Navan in Meath into “care and maintenance”.

Adrian Kane, Siptu TEAC division organiser, said he met with management, including general manager Gunnar Nystrom.

He said the managers agreed to negotiations on “alternatives” to winding down production and placing the mines into a “care and maintenance” position.

It is understood that options that might be examined include a government-funded short term work scheme.

“We welcome the company’s decision to engage with us to look at alternatives and acknowledge the contribution made by Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney,” he said.

"We will now enter into negotiations with the company to explore what those alternatives would look like.”

He said union representatives have demanded that management engage with them to look at alternatives to the proposed layoffs.

"Management have now agreed to this position and we will endeavour in intensive talks which are to begin on Monday to work towards an outcome which will maintain the operation of this mine,” he said.

John Regan, Siptu sector organiser, said the protective notice of layoff of workers at Tara Mines remains in place.

"We will enter the talks process with a constructive attitude in an effort to ensure the future of this vital strategic economic asset,” he said.

Mr Nyström said the decision to temporarily close was made due to a number of factors including high energy costs, inflation and a drop in zinc prices.