Insurance firms trying to ‘wriggle out’ of payouts for up to 1,300 businesses, Doherty claims

Insurance companies’ failure to honour business-interruption cover in the pandemic risks becoming “the tracker mortgage scandal of the insurance industry”, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has claimed.

The charge was made in the Dáil by the party's finance spokesperson who said up to 1,300 businesses could be covered, yet the industry was trying to “wriggle out” of paying the claims, despite a High Court ruling last week.

There are thousands more businesses that seem to have entitlement to payouts under business-interruption insurance, just like the four pubs that won a landmark case against FBD last week, Mr Doherty said.

The quartet of publicans who took on FBD for business-interruption insurance had nowhere else to turn, he said, urging the Government to get the Central Bank involved. A watchdog had forced compliance on insurers in Britain, he said.

Mr Doherty said he had received hundreds of letters with indications of similar cover to the pubs with FBD insurance, using Dáil privilege to name other companies, including AIG, Aviva, Allianz and RSA.

Many of the complainants to him were covered, while others had a very strong case, he said. “Despite this insurance, companies are refusing to accept indemnity.”

In Britain, the Financial Conduct Authority took action in the courts and achieved a binding result in the public interest, he said. “The decision is legally binding now on eight insurers in Britain, and as a result, thousands of businesses will receive payments, a financial lifeline for so many that are struggling at this time.

“I previously called on the Central Bank to intervene back in March of last year but it and your Government took no action at that time. And that is why the four pubs were forced to defend themselves in the courts last week.

“Now they will receive the compensation they were entitled to all along and the judgment could affect up to 1,300 other businesses who hold similar policies.”

As the CEO of the Restaurants Association had made clear, insurance companies were still dragging their heels and refusing to pay even interim payments to businesses, he said.

“Either the Central Bank intervenes, or there is going to be a wave of litigation at a cost that is too much for too many small businesses.”

He said he had written to the governor of the Central Bank requesting it undertake an examination “like the tracker mortgage examination”.

But Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told him the Central Bank was an independent regulator and it had to decide for itself what to do. It was not subject to direction by the Government. It was looking at the issue, he said.

“I pay tribute to the businesses that took that case. We now have case law. We will now see in the next few weeks what the quantum is, and what the implications are,” Mr Varadkar added.

Mr Doherty referred to a hairdresser in his native Donegal that had cover for a notifiable disease within 25 miles. “The business is covered but does not have the resources to fight a case through the courts,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said that Sinn Féin said things about the Central Bank “because you hope people are stupid and may think that the Government has this power of intervention. It doesn’t. The Central Bank is independent.

‘”Any calls that you make to Government to somehow intervene or direct the Central Bank to do something are totally disingenuous.

“It’s an attempt by you to mislead people in small business, and to pretend that you're on their side,” said Mr Varadkar.

Online Editors