Inside the Dublin Airport chaos: Passengers face hour-long ‘fast-track’ queues and then a 40-minute wait for food

As I walked into the departures of Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport early yesterday morning, it was exactly what I expected – busy.

I arrived at 6.15am for my flight to Brussels at 9.50am, so I had just over three-and-a-half hours to get through – exactly the amount of time Ryanair is warning customers to allow themselves as the airport battles a security staff shortage that is leading to longer wait times.

The security queue snaked its way right back to the fourth check-in booth as zig-zagging barriers and DAA staff kept all the passengers under control.

Although Dublin Airport recently suspended the sale of “fast-track” security passes in an effort to speed up the current security chaos, it is still honouring all those sold to date.

However, a fast track it is certainly not, as Dublin woman Celine McCann, who was on her way to Birmingham, learned. She said it took her and her husband an hour and 15 minutes to get through security with their fast-track passes.

Meanwhile, her friend Lisa Shevlin, from Co Meath, made her way through the “normal” security queue in just 45 minutes at the exact same time.

“The security was actually saying to us that we were better off just going through the normal queue. I think it’s just a fad, it cost us €7 each,” McCann said.

As I walked through the normal security queue at 6.30am, it moved fairly swiftly. However, the fast-track queue right beside us didn’t seem to move at all.

My queue was very long and daunting but encouragingly kept moving, albeit slowly.

Despite a man behind me grumbling “this is taking an eternity” from start to finish, it took me 48 minutes to get through security.

After the point at which you scan your boarding pass, it was roughly another 25-30 minute wait to get through.

The fact the queues in Dublin Airport have been so widely reported on this week is probably somewhat in the DAA’s favour, as I heard little complaining from passengers, who, it appears, expected it to be worse.

Before yesterday I had never seen the security queues go way past the turnstiles where you scan your boarding pass.

Two Americans in front of me asked, “Where is everyone going?” as they wondered about the queues, guessing that maybe there was a school holiday over here.

How long it takes to get through security completely depends on the time one is travelling, with early morning the busiest.

Once I got through security about 7.20am, I realised I wasn’t in the clear when it came to queuing, with the wait for breakfast taking about 40 minutes.

“Fast food” also wasn’t an option for passengers there, as the wait in Burger King was also 40 minutes.

The issue here was that people were ordering and paying for their food on the screens and finding out only afterwards that there was such a long wait time.

At one point, six or seven bags of food were left on the counter – presumably meant for people who had needed to catch their flight and left.

The whole experience wasn’t as bad as I expected. But had I had rocked up just two hours before my flight, as I normally would, I would have been stressed.

Despite it only taking 48 minutes, the sheer size of the queue would have made me worried that I was going to miss my flight.

In a statement, Dublin Airport said it was tackling security delays by redeploying staff “from all over the business – across all levels and functions, including senior management – to support frontline colleagues in customer-facing roles around the airport campus”.

It said it hoped to improve the situation for passengers over the coming days and weeks, “while we recruit additional permanent security personnel”.

Meanwhile, Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton said yesterday she had established “a daily crisis management meeting” regarding the security queues at Dublin Airport.