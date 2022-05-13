Inside Niall Horan’s Mullingar mansion selling for €775,000

One Direction’s Niall Horan is selling his Co Westmeath mansion which he bought in 2017.

Horan paid an estimated €465,000 for the six-bedroom Mullingar property which was previously placed on the market for €1.6 million in 2011.

Back in 2017, Horan also bought ten acres of land surrounding the home.

The property, known as “Il Sogno”, is now being offered with a guided sale price of €775,000.

Expand Close Niall Horan's Mullingar home. Credit: Daft.ie / Facebook

Horan, who now live predominantly in LA, bought the home for his mother Maura and as a base for his trips back home.

Murphy Gubbins Auctioneers said the residence sits “prominently on 10 acres with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside”.

The house has a number of luxury features including a games room with a built-in bar.

Expand Close Niall Horan's Mullingar home. Credit: Daft.ie / Facebook

The property listing says: “Many of the reception rooms enjoy direct access to the surrounding patio area while a selection of the bedrooms feature Juliet balconies.

“Set back from a quiet country road, with a sweeping driveway and a west facing patio to the rear, this impressive residence provides a delightful opportunity to enjoy peaceful, private countryside living while being just 10km from Mullingar town and 80km to Dublin City Centre via the M4.

“Externally the property includes just over 10 acres of land with block built sheds, a timber workshop, a hen house and a westerly facing patio area. There are electric gates and stone walls to the front and a tarmacadam driveway.”