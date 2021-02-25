Inside Ballymaloe: The Allen family and how they've made headlines for right and wrong reasons over the years

WHEN the late food critic AA Gill described a mild curry he ate at the Ballymaloe restaurant as “insulting both to the lamb and India”, Darina Allen jumped to the defence of the family business.

She said not everyone fully agreed with what he wrote and many people had contacted her to say the review – where he also described the car park as “ugly” and the kitchen shop as “ghastly” – was a “bit harsh”.

The renowned chef is now in the spotlight once again for running cookery classes for nine international students during lockdown. The ‘Ballymaloe Bubble’, as it was described in a statement, has now burst as the classes have been suspended, with Darina Allen once again coming out in defence of the world-famous cookery school by insisting Covid-19 regulations weren’t breached.

Through three generations of the Allen family, Myrtle, Darina and Rachel, Ballymaloe built up a reputation as one of the best agri-food operations in Ireland with its award-winning hotel, restaurant and cookery school.

A place on the Ballymaloe cookery programme, operated at the Shanagarry complex in east Cork, will set you back €12,000.

When Myrtle Allen, who passed away in 2018, officially opened the school on November 14, 1983, she said: “I do hope that the students who go through this school will learn to select and appreciate the best Irish produce wherever it can be found”.

The popular family has continued to build its empire, but in amongst the success has been a number of controversies which hit the brand hard.

In 2003, chef Tim Allen, Myrtle’s son and Darina’s husband, was convicted for possession of child pornographic images. He received 240 hours of community work and was directed to pay €40,000 to a charity that works with street children.

The sentence divided public opinion and provoked criticism from child protection organisations who protested that Allen should have been jailed, but the judge who delivered the sentence later stood by his decision.

Speaking after his retirement in 2012, Judge Michael Patwell said: "Mr Allen got the community service that anybody else would get, but he got the additional penalty, because he had money, of putting something in place which would prevent little girls in vulnerable parts of the world being used for the same purpose."

Given the Allen family’s success and celebrity name, the story generated headlines across the world.

Ballymaloe was one of Ireland's first restaurants to earn a much-coveted Michelin Star, at a time when they were rarely awarded.

Today, the Ballymaloe school attracts people from all over Europe and the United States and graduates from its programme have gone on to work in some of the world’s best restaurants.

In recent years it has been working to make the brand more appealing to the younger generation.

Presenter and influencer James Kavanagh, who has close to 150,000 followers on Instagram, previously attended the course and regularly shared updates about the experience.

The Allen family has always sought to revolutionise the business to keep up with the times. Myrtle, and later her daughter-in-law Darina, turned a successful restaurant and farm shop into a major food operation and a household name, later branching out into cookbooks and specialised products such as Ballymaloe Relish.

Rachel Allen is now the modern face of Ballymaloe, regularly seen on TV. She originally trained there as a chef and later fell in love with Darina’s son, Isaac. The pair married in 1998 and later opened up their own restaurant, Rachel’s, in Cork.

But once again, the brand hit the headlines for the wrong reasons last year after Rachel’s son Joshua was convicted for having €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply at the world-renowned cookery school.

The teen was handed a 15-month prison sentence at Cork Circuit Court after Judge Sean Ó Donnabháin was told that Allen, who had spent three months in a residential drugs addiction treatment centre, had made a genuine effort to address his problems.

Once again the family rallied round as Rachel and Isaac issued a statement after he was initially arrested for the offence, saying they were “absolutely devastated at this turn of events”.

"We do not in any way condone his actions, in fact, we utterly condemn them, but it is not for us to condemn him. We must now try to look after our son and our family, the best way we can."

Like all businesses, Ballymaloe has been affected by Level 5 restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the cookery school has once again found itself in the headlines.

Ballymaloe insisted it was not in breach of Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions by holding cookery courses since January for a small group of international students who arrived over Christmas and were “left in limbo” after the country went into lockdown. They went through a two-week quarantine and then agreed to enter a strict 'Ballymaloe Bubble'. All other cookery classes were cancelled.

Explaining the decision to host them last night, Darina said: “They had travelled long distances. Some have taken three-month career breaks. We felt we had a duty of care to these students."

In his 2014 review, AA Gill described Ballymaloe as “charming and welcoming, but also hampered by a series of decisions only the internal stresses of family politics could come up with.”

The Allen family won’t be hampered by the decision to welcome nine international students for in-house cooking classes during a pandemic, but it’s still a headline they probably would have rather avoided.