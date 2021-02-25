| 7.8°C Dublin

Inside Ballymaloe: The Allen family and how they've made headlines for right and wrong reasons over the years

As the cookery school suspends classes for nine international students in the ‘Ballymaloe Bubble’, a look back at the family behind the world-famous brand

Darina Allen at Ballymaloe Cookery School

Darina Allen at Ballymaloe Cookery School

WHEN the late food critic AA Gill described a mild curry he ate at the Ballymaloe restaurant as “insulting both to the lamb and India”, Darina Allen jumped to the defence of the family business.

She said not everyone fully agreed with what he wrote and many people had contacted her to say the review – where he also described the car park as “ugly” and the kitchen shop as “ghastly” – was a “bit harsh”.

The renowned chef is now in the spotlight once again for running cookery classes for nine international students during lockdown. The ‘Ballymaloe Bubble’, as it was described in a statement, has now burst as the classes have been suspended, with Darina Allen once again coming out in defence of the world-famous cookery school by insisting Covid-19 regulations weren’t breached.

