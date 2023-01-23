‘Insane running costs’ behind shock closure of Michelin-starred Irish restaurant

A Michelin-starred Galway restaurant has closed due to what its owners have described as “insane” running costs.

Head Chef Enda McEvoy and his wife Sinead Meacle opened Loam in the Fairgreen area of the city, just off Eyre Square, in 2014.

The restaurant and wine bar earned its Michelin star in in 2015, while in 2019 it was crowned ‘Best Restaurant in Ireland’ by the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

In a message posted on the Loam website the owners confirmed that the business will not reopen this Spring as planned.

“We have been given the opportunity to be released from our lease and we have decided, after much deliberation, to accept this offer. The cost of running such a large space right now is insane and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any easier,” they said.

Mr McEvoy and Ms Meacle opened a second Galway restaurant, Éan on Druid Lane, in 2020 and they have confirmed that Éan will continue to operate as usual, while they are also working on a new project “in the background”.

Loam, which means “rich, fertile soil”, offered “seasonally driven” dishes that aimed to “reflect and capture the feeling and magic of the west of Ireland”. The Loam seven-course tasting menu with wine pairing was priced at €135 per person according to the business’ website.

“Fairgreen road, the unlikeliest of places for a restaurant, has been great to us the last eight years and we will miss being up there but ultimately we feel this is the correct course of action for us,” the couple added.

“It has been a real and genuine pleasure for us to serve you over the last eight years. We have made new friends in our regulars both local and international and we have seen countless first dates, anniversary’s, birthdays and a number of weddings hosted in this space… Farewell Fairgreen it’s been a blast. See you down the line.”