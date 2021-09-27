A homeless charity engulfed in controversy over sexual assault allegations against its former chief executive is to apply for High Court intervention to decide its future.

Inner City Helping Homeless is expected to inform its members today that it intends to ask the High Court to appoint an inspector to the charity in the coming weeks.

It is understood that ICHH has notified the Charities Regulator and Office for the Director of Corporate Enforcement that it intends to ask the High Court to appoint an inspector to examine the affairs of the charity and to make recommendations on its future.

The latest development follows weeks of turmoil and a spate of resignations at the homeless services organisation that was co-founded by the late Anthony Flynn, a Dublin City Councillor and campaigner.

Mr Flynn, who took his own life last month, was under investigation by gardaí since last May for allegedly sexually assaulting two men, and two more alleged victims have since come forward.

The allegations against Mr Flynn prompted anger and resentment in the north inner city community. The chairman of the charity, David Hall, who suspended Mr Flynn for not informing the board about the garda investigation, resigned last month citing threats to his personal safety.

Christy Burke, an independent Dublin City councillor and a friend of Anthony Flynn’s, was appointed as interim chair but he resigned on Sunday night.

Two other directors also resigned last month.

An attempt to nominate new trustees to the board, including the Social Democrats TD, Gary Gannon, as chair, did not proceed. All three withdrew their nominations ahead of an emergency General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for last week.

Anne Birney is now the only remaining trustee on the board of ICHH.

An internal report by the former chair of the charity, Mr Hall, said Mr Flynn is alleged to have sexually assaulted men for whom he had secured accommodation.

The report sets out a factual sequence of events leading to Mr Flynn’s suspension from the charity and details some of the allegations that he faced.