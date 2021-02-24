Inner city garda raids lead to arrest of Rattigan gang associate

Associates of jailed gangland killer Brian Rattigan were among those targeted when gardaí seized around €3,000 worth of cocaine as part of a major search and arrest operation today.

Up to 30 gardaí, including a number of armed officers, were involved in the raids in Dublin’s south inner city which led to six men ranging in ages from their late teens to early 50s being arrested in the course of nine different searches.

Senior sources say that one of the “more significant” arrests was that of a man aged in his early 20s who is suspected of controlling much of the drugs distribution in the Basin Street flats area.

“This young man is central to a group of criminals who still have loyalty to Brian Rattigan. They are suspected of serious involvement in the distribution of drugs in the locality,” a senior source said.

“While the seizure of three grand worth of coke is important there is an element of disappointment that not more drugs were got,” the source added.

The raids were carried out in what is being described as a “day of action” by gardaí based in Kevin Street and Kilmainham.

“This had been planned for some time and the objective to it was to disrupt and target local criminals,” said the source.

Apart from the suspected drug dealer, gardaí arrested three people for burglary offences which had happened in the locality last year as well as one man for suspected theft offences.

One suspect was arrested for a violent disorder offence and is expected to appear before court later this week.

“It is fair to say that none of these criminals are at the higher end of organised crime but they all have been causing significant problems in the local communities they operate in,” said the source.

“At least two of the arrested men have major drug addiction issues and they have been robbing from people at every opportunity. This was essentially a sweep on criminality in the Dublin 8 area.”

The arrested dealer has become one of the main players in the Basin Street flats area and is connected with a gang of violent young dealers who are linked to notorious criminal Brian Rattigan.

The cocaine was discovered this afternoon in a flat linked to the up-and-coming criminal.

The gang have been using using primary school children aged as young as 10 to deal deadly drugs for them.

Senior sources say that gardaí in the south inner city have established that more than half a dozen boys aged between 14 and 16 are dealing crack cocaine, heroin and other substances for the ruthless gang whose leaders are aged in their early 20s and late teens.

Brian Rattigan (40) will remain in jail until 2025 for manslaughter but gardaí believe he continues to control a major drugs trafficking network in which male juveniles sell drugs at Basin Street and other locations in the south inner city.

Some of the young criminals working for his criminal network were not even born when Rattigan was last on the streets as a free man.

Rattigan formerly of Cooley Road, in Drimnagh has been in prison for most of his adult life and pleaded guilty in 2018 to killing 21-year-old Declan Gavin in August 2001, – the fatal stabbing that led to the Crumlin/Drimnagh feud which has led to at least 15 murders.

Online Editors