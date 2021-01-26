Influencer slammed after This Morning appearance to defend Dubai ‘essential journey’

Sheridan Mordew, an English fitness trainer, has received widespread criticism after she appeared on ITV’s This Morning to defend going to Dubai as England entered Tier 4.

Ms Mordew, a fitness trainer and influencer, said she went to Dubai “purely for business” as gyms are closed in the UK and “I am a personal trainer”.

The Sunderland woman said her 'clients depend on me to bring them happiness' and that the journey was an “opportunity to get good content”.

“I'm not going to get content at home watching Netflix,” she said. 'It is all about the whole aspect of content, getting clients, all that kind of stuff.”

England is under the highest level of restrictions at Tier 4 with tens of thousands of new cases every day, with strict guidance against all but essential travel outside of the country.

Ms Mordew said her journey was essential as it was her job.

“I think what people need to understand is that this is my job. I have to motivate people. I could just sit back and wait until gyms open and not provide a service.

“My job is to help people get fit and be a motivation, whether it’s in the house or it is in Dubai.

“I think in a world where you can be anything; be kind and I think a lot of people forget that,” she said.

Presenter Holly Willoughby pointed out that it may not be so kind to the doctors and nurses of the NHS that she went to Dubai while they are pleading for people to stay home to help them control the spread of the virus and save lives.

“It’s not that I am necessarily trying to influence people to come out [to Dubai],” Ms Mordew said, “I’m just kind of doing my own thing. If anything I am getting people motivated in the house”.

Ms Mordew said she was performing live classes at home for the first lockdown but that she was “struggling” with her own mental health in the second lockdown.

She said her thought process was: 'The only way I'm gonna get out of this is to find an opportunity to get out of here on a plane to Dubai.

“I'm working for my business, I'm getting paid, people would jump at the opportunity to do that,' she said.

“I was doing classes in my garden during the first lockdown,' she explained. 'I was doing the live workouts, but then when the second lockdown hit, I couldn't do anything other than the live stuff. So I just thought, "Why not go to Dubai?".'I was already doing the live workouts from home, but I knew I could do it from Dubai. It didn't matter where in the world I was,” she said.

