An infant boy has died following a road traffic incident in Co Roscommon this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that a jeep collided with the boy shortly after 9am.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision near Ballinagare, in Co.Roscommon, this morning,” a garda spokesperson said.

"The collision occurred shortly after 9am when a jeep collided with a male infant.

"The infant received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced deceased. His body was then taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place. No other injuries were reported.”

It’s understood the child was under the age of two. The incident appears to be a tragic accident.

Gardaí have confirmed that a technical examination of the scene has been completed by forensic collision investigators and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the boy’s family at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam footage, have been asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information can contact Boyle Garda Station 071 966 4620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.