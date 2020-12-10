Indoor gigs could return as early as April thanks to a Covid-busting air-filtration system

Arts Minister Catherine Martin said she would do her “level best” to ensure the return of live music gigs in 2021. Photo: MaxwellPhotography.ie

IRELAND could see live, indoor gigs taking place again as early as springtime, thanks to the use of an innovative Covid-busting air filtration system.

TradFest 2021 has been reimagined in the wake of the pandemic and will now run from the end of this month until next summer, kicking off with an RTÉ show, Ireland In Music, on December 29.

From January 27, five nights of streamed concerts will take place from Dublin Castle featuring musicians like Dervish, Eleanor McEvoy, Dónal Lunny and the Hothouse Flowers.

However, organisers are hoping to stage the first indoor ”Covid-safe concerts” as early as April in venues including St Patrick’s Cathedral. It is believed that this can be achieved by bringing in air-filtration systems made by Irish company Novaerus.

Using plasma technology, the medical technology company says its bespoke units will kill and deactivate not only the Covid-19 virus, but all airborne viruses.

Read More

Fifty concerts have been planned for 50 audience members, lasting 50 minutes and running over five days across some iconic Dublin venues, provided Ireland is at Level Two restrictions. Attendees must wear face masks and the events will be alcohol-free.

Martin Harte, TradFest festival CEO, said the new units will provide decontaminated air so they will have “the safest spaces for audiences”.

He said these systems have been approved by Professor Jack Lambert, a Consultant in Infectious Diseases at the Mater hospital.

“We want to get music back. We realise it’s not going to be in the same mass numbers as it once was. And then we want to get the pubs open and we want to do that safely. It will probably be summer of 2021 when we start to deliver safe sessions back in the pubs in Temple Bar with quality artists. We want to get people back in, but in a safe and controlled manner, so you’re looking at about six months’ time,” he said.

Some ‘Safe Summer Sessions’ are also planned for next summer as part of TradFest, with venues in Dublin’s Cultural Quarter hoping to lay on live music again for patrons.

Launched this morning by Arts Minister Catherine Martin, she said she would do her “level best” to ensure there will be live music gigs again next year.

“This year has been way too silent,” she said.

“As we go into 2021, the vaccine has given us hope, that it will help with the return of live music and it’s all about the managing of it. I'm determined that live music will come back; it’s my goal to make sure that we get to hear live music again and musicians earn a living again.”

Minister Martin, a former secondary school teacher of music and English, admitted to being a big fan of traditional music and used to busk on Grafton Street during her student days.

Read More

Online Editors