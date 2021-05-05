Indoor dining may be back in July and “vast” lockdown restrictions will be lifted by August, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar said that he is “confident” that indoor dining will be able to return by July, provided the vaccine rollout goes as scheduled and the epidemiological situation keeps improving.

However, he said that the decision on whether to allow restaurants and pubs to open indoors will be decided at the end of June.

“I’m still hopeful and on the confident side of hopeful that we’ll have indoor dining in pubs and restaurants in July,” he said.

“It’s just that July is quite far away. And we can’t really make that call until the end of June. Cases are stable, hospitalisations, ICU are falling and every day, tens of thousands more people being vaccinated.

“If I was in the hospitality business, I’d be planning for outdoors in June and indoors in July, subject to all the usual caveats,” he added.

When asked when he envisions life returning to “normal”, Mr Varadkar said that in terms of the vaccine rollout, Israel is now where Ireland hopes to be by August.

“I’m hoping that’s the month where things are relatively normal.

“That doesn’t mean that everything will be the same but the vast majority of restrictions you’d hope to see gone by August of this year and kids going back to school as normal in September and college happening on campus in September, October, all those things.”

He also said that this year will see a “normal” Christmas.

“And then it’ll be a normal Christmas in terms of seeing all our friends and relations.”

However, Mr Varadkar added that “nobody can promise that” and that the country needs to get through another winter.

“We don’t know what will happen when the winter comes.

“I think we have to get through another winter to be sure.”

He said that restrictions around mass gatherings indoors and international travel will remain towards the end of the summer.

“I do think that life will be pretty much normal in August and September but not exactly normal and I still think there will be restrictions around international travel and mass gatherings, particularly indoors,” the Tánaiste added.

