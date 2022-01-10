An independent review panel will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Shane O’Connor, the son of singer Sinead O’Connor, who tragically took his own life.

A missing person search for the 17-year-old was stood down on Saturday after his remains were discovered in Bray, Co Wicklow.

It is now expected that a series of inquiries will get underway. Gardaí are assisting the coroner in preparing a file for the inquest, while the National Review Panel (NRP) - which examines serious incidents including the deaths of children known to child protection services - will also investigate his death.

In a series of tweets, Sinead O’Connor questioned why her son was allowed to leave Tallaght Hospital on Thursday, where she said he was admitted following two “severe suicide attempts”.

Shane was also under the care of Tusla, the child and family protection agency.

“I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane. May God forgive the Irish State, for I never will,” she said.

The singer has made a series of allegations against the HSE, Tusla and mental health services.

Tusla has not released a statement, while the HSE said it cannot comment on individual cases.

Last night, the singer said her son had previously left notes including detailed funeral plans.

“Shaney, babba, stick with me. Wherever you may also be, please stick with me. My baby, I don’t know how I’m going to live without you,” she wrote.

“I would like to thank all care staff at Riverside for the love you gave Shane. You did your best at all times. He loves you for it and so do I. Be at peace.”

She also thanked Shane’s father, Donal Lunny. “You did your best too, Donal. And Shane adored you. And I will always remember how sweet you have been to him. You have been a lovely father. I am so sorry for your loss.”

There has been a huge outpouring of support for Ms O’Connor and her family. Pogues singer Shane MacGowan has said he was praying she can be comforted and find strength following the death of her son.

He wrote: “Sinead you have always been there for me and for so many people, you have been a comfort & a soul who is not afraid to feel the pain of the suffering.

“You have always tried to heal & help.

“I pray that you can be comforted & find strength, healing & peace in your own sorrow & loss.

“He was a beautiful boy and I loved him. I pray that he can be at peace and also be able to stay connected with you. Love Shane”

Representatives of Sinead O’Connor said: “We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.”