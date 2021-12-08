Independent expert to review abortion legislation to be appointed next year

Protesters for the repeal of the eighth amendment ahead of Ireland's abortion referendum in 2018

A tendering process has begun for an independent expert to be appointed to review abortion legislation.

Under the Termination of Pregnancy Act, the Minister for Health is required to carry out a review of the legislation no later than three years after it was enacted, meaning that it must begin before January.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning that the Terms of Reference will be published today and a tender has also been put out today to appoint a Chair for the review.

In order for an expert to be appointed, a tending process must take place.

He said that the review will be done in two phases and that it is “up and running” as of today.

The first phase will involve public consultation, which will take in the experiences of “women who access the service, health professionals who deliver the service and the public”.

He said that Government will also pay for “qualitative research” on services which provide aborotion and that the tender for this research will also go out today.

The research will include input from hospitals and GP surgeries providing termination of pregnancy services, and will also include medical colleges, midwives and counsellors.

The second phase will involve the independent expert to “collate” and “analyse” the consultation and make recommendations to Government.

He said that he wants to appoint an expert “as quickly as possible”.

Minister Donnelly said that the chair will be appointed “early in the New Year” and it will be “summer or autumn” before a report is submitted to Government.

He said that the review will focus on the “operation” of the legislation.

“It is important to say that, in the first instance, the review will focus on the operation of the legislation, rather than on the policy underlying the Act,” Minister Donnelly told the committee.

“It will be informed by three key streams of information, in order to determine whether the operation of the legislation is appropriate and effective.”



