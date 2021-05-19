Increased stamp duty of 10pc for bulk buying over 10 houses and duplexes to come into effect at midnight 

The Dáil has passed a proposed increased stamp duty of 10pc for bulk buying of over 10 houses or duplexes, but not apartments.

The changes will come into effect from midnight.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil that apartments are not included in the increased taxation as it would mean that no apartments may be built at all.

“There is a significant risk that developers would exit the apartment building market, that projects would no longer be viable and that an important element of our future housing strategy would be lost,” he said.

He said that a “forward purchase model” is used once planning permission has been approved and takes place in “virtually all cases” of purchases of apartment complexes.

“The benefit of this approach is that it allows a developer to obtain the necessary funds through bank lending to finance the project. The financing would be unobtainable in the absence of this forward purchase contract and therefore these apartments wouldn’t be built,” he said.

He said the stamp duty hike is a “strong response” to the issue of cuckoo funds bulk buying homes and is one of many measures being taken by the Government to tackle the housing crisis.

However he came under fierce fire from members of the Opposition, with Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty saying Mr Donohoe wsa “waving a white flag” over Dublin and other cities.

“Shame on you, minister,” he told the Dáil.

Sinn Féin put forward an amendment to include the bulk buying of apartments in the stamp duty increase as well as houses and duplexes. This amendment was defeated.

People Before Profit put forward three amendments, all of which were deemed “out of order” of agreed Dáil Standing Orders before they could be proposed.

One of these amendments was that the stamp duty increase be 90pc instead of 10pc.