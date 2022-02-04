Increased patrols and fixed fines – City Council to tackle issue of clamps being illegally removed

A Dublin City Council report has recommended additional patrols and the use of fixed fines to curb the number of parking clamps which are being illegally removed in the city.

According to the report, construction workers and others with the necessary equipment have been found removing clamps.

But city councillor Christy Burke said the report highlights long-running issues with illegal parking in the city.

“I believe that when a contractor or a developer has to go for planning permission for a development in the city that he or she must outline an environmental plan as to where the car parking spaces will be,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime programme.

“In my own constituency, in East Wall, over the years between the high-tech companies, local residents have been persecuted, scourge with blocking of entrances, on the pathway, cars, jeeps, you name it across the board,” he added.

The report labels the illegal removal of clamps as ‘Code Blacks’ and the highest incidence of the offence was recorded on Castleforbes Street in the north inner city, where 43 clamps were illegally removed between February and November last year. Fourteen were removed in September alone.

Other black spots include South Circular Road, Mount Street Upper and Sherriff Street Upper.

Mr Burke said “bashing” the character of construction workers is not appropriate, and clamps are being removed by people throughout the city.

He said increasing the number of high visibility patrols is the best solution to the issue and the necessary resources will be made available.

“That’s being said in the report, that there will be additional mobile foot and cycle officers patrolling the city in order to identify the hotspots and they will then do the fixed penalty fine. The fine is obviously going to be more effective than a clamp but there will be additional staff employed to circulate the hotspot areas.”

Mr Burke said he has been assured by the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan that funding could be secured to reintroduce traffic wardens to enforce parking legislation also.

“Many, many years ago years when they were employed throughout the city, they put the fear of whatever up most of us. You didn’t see parking on pathways or blocking entrances or whatever.

“So, I think it’s time maybe to review that,” he added.

Mr Burke said the report will be debated by the City Council Transport SPC on Wednesday, before it is presented at the City Council’s next plenary meeting.