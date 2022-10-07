Eleanor Farrell, chief commercial officer at Bus Éireann, said the company is facing challenges posed by cost increases of up to 40pc. File photo

Expressway Buses is to increase fees by an average of 6pc on single fares, and 12pc on return journeys. The changes will take effect from 21 October.

The coach network, which is operated by Bus Éireann, has confirmed the fare increases relate to all standard fares, which are purchased by one-third of Expressway customers.

It also said that day-return ticket options will end on all routes. There will, however, be a new 5pc discount on all ticket purchases made online (expressway.ie).

The company said it is the first fare increase in almost five years. Free travel pass holders will continue to travel free of charge.

People aged 19 to 23 and students 24 and older will only pay 50pc of the standard fare, as long as they have a Leap card that is registered as ‘young adult’ or ‘student’.

Eleanor Farrell, chief commercial officer at Bus Éireann, said the company is facing challenges posed by cost increases of 20pc-40pc. These increases are being felt across its cost base, including utilities, maintenance materials and insurance.

"Like many commercial businesses today, significant and unprecedented increases in our cost base are a reality we are faced with,” she said.

"While difficult, we must take decision to protect the business in the interest of our services, our customers and the more than 200 communities that benefit from the connectivity Expressway provides.”

Ms Farrell added: “This is the first fare increase in almost five years, despite the Consumer Price Index increasing by 12pc since 2018 and a current inflation rate running at 8.7pc.”

Below is an example of fare changes

Dublin

Passengers on the Dublin-Waterford route will pay an additional €3.50 on a return fare while there is no increase on the single fare.

Dublin-Wexford route passengers will pay an extra €1 on their standard single fare, while the return fare will decrease by €2.

Sligo-Dublin route passengers will pay an extra €1 on their standard single fare and there is no change on the return fare.

Limerick

Limerick-Tralee route passengers will see no change to their single fare, while passengers will pay an extra €2.50 on the standard return fare.

Passengers on the Limerick-Waterford route will pay an extra €1 on their standard single fare and an extra €2 on the return fare.

Galway

Galway-Cork route passengers will pay an extra €1 on their standard single fare and an extra €2 on the return fare.