Increase of 9pc in the number of unaccompanied learner drivers

The number of learner drivers caught driving without being accompanied increased by 9pc last year, despite the large reduction in traffic levels due to travel restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19.

New figures published by the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, show a total of 6,709 learner drivers were fined for the offence of driving without an experienced qualified driver in the vehicle during 2020 – a daily average of 18 cases.

Last year’s level of detections represents an annual increase of almost 600 cases over the 2019 figure and is the highest total in the past five years.

However, other figures provided in response to a series of parliamentary questions from Social Democrats co-leader, Catherine Murphy, show almost a third of all learner motorists have failed to pay the fine and are facing a court summons.

Read More

A record number of 4,148 learner drivers also received separate fines last year for failing to display an L-plate on their vehicle – up 8pc on 2019 figures.

“This is not about punishment but it is about ensuring that they and other road users are safe,” said Ms Murphy.

While the Kildare North TD said there appeared to be higher detection rates by gardaí last year, she said there was also a problem that some learner drivers had faced delays in sitting the driving test.

“Even at this stage, the authorities need to plan to make sure that there isn’t a backlog built up for driving tests that puts pressure on learner drivers to take risks about driving unaccompanied,” Ms Murphy said.

Ms McEntee revealed a total of 6,294 vehicles have been seized since the so-called Clancy Amendment was introduced in December 2018, which gives gardaí powers to seize vehicles from owners who allowed them to be driven by an unaccompanied learner driver.

Figures based on the Garda’s Pulse system also show a high number of learner drivers are failing to pay the standard €80 fine for driving unaccompanied.

Out of 11,737 learner drivers detected for the offence between January 2019 and the end of October 2020, almost a third have failed to pay the fine and are facing a court appearance.

Ms Murphy also expressed concern about the “mismatch” between the number of people detected driving without a licence and the much smaller number of convictions for the offence.

Official figures show that less than one in five motorists who are summoned to court for driving without a licence are successfully prosecuted.

Only 8,440 motorists were convicted out of over 43,900 who were issued with a court summons between January 2018 and the end of July 2020 for driving without a licence. Of those, only 7,359 had a fine imposed.

A total of 501 offenders were imprisoned, while another 420 were given a suspended jail sentence.

Approximately 25,000 motorists had their case struck out.

“People won’t change their driving behaviour if there aren’t consequences. If motorists think they’ll get away driving without a licence, they will keep doing it,” said Ms Murphy.

She added: “It must also be very demoralising for gardai who are doing their job to see offenders go unpunished.”

The offence of driving without a licence carries a maximum fine of €1,000 at District Court level.

However, the maximum fines increases to €5,000 together with a potential prison sentence of up to six months in cases of people detected driving without a licence during a period when they were disqualified from driving.

Statistics are not compiled by the Courts Service in such a manner that accurate figures on the number of motorists caught driving while disqualified can be published.

Read More

Online Editors