Increase in close contacts sees R number rise as 'collective final push' needed to save Christmas

An increase in the number of close contacts per each confirmed coronavirus case has resulted in the rise of the reproductive ‘R’ number.

The R number currently stands between 0.7 and 0.9, having risen from 0.6 last week and while a significant reduction in cases in recent weeks was welcome, the increase in the R number sparked a warning from health chiefs tonight.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said tonight that there is a need for a “collective final push” to cut down social contacts in order to save Christmas as the country is now in its fourth week of Level 5 restrictions.

“Our basic message now is that we still think there is time, but it’s going to need an effort right across the whole of society now, a collective final push to get us into as good of a shape as we can get into by the end of this month,” he said.

Read More

Read More

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said that the increase in the R number is due to social contacts.

In March or April, the number of average contacts per case was two or three, in summer it was five to six. In October, this number was reduced to below three close contacts per case.

Now, the average of close contacts per case stands at 3.2.

“A tiny difference, just one additional contact perhaps per day, has been enough to bring the transmission of the levels to very low levels associated of the R number of 0.6 to higher levels associated with the R number level closer to 1,” he explained.

The news comes as a further four deaths and 429 new cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

Dr Holohan said that 400 cases per day is still “relatively high” and that efforts need to be redoubled.

“There was very significant progress in the first three weeks of increased measures.

“That has stalled in the last week and if we’re going to get to where we need to be, we’ve got ground that we need to make up by the end of this month.

“Everybody has to redouble their efforts,” Dr Holohan added.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that the message around working from home has not been taken on board.

“Employers have a significant responsibility to take this message on board,” he said.

“A proportion of cases arising in working settings is people who attended work symptomatic

If people have the symptoms, they should not be taking the chance.”

Dr Holohan added that “people are meeting up unnecessarily”, that he has heard stories of full car parks and that the roads are busy.

Online Editors