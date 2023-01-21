| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

In profile: Tommy Tiernan would reinvent the Late Late Show but will he ever be offered the chance?

The comic’s chat show is a huge hit, overtaking Ryan Tubridy on occasion. But an apology this week was a reminder that he is seldom far from controversy. John Meagher profiles the private man with a deft ability at getting others to open up

A tough critic of himself: Tommy Tiernan on the set of his RTÉ show. Photo by Andres Poveda Expand
Tommy Tiernan and Yvonne McMahon on their wedding in 2009, with Gay Byrne (right) among the guests. Photo by Mark Doyle Expand
Tommy Tiernan's sister Anne is a writer and her debut novel, The Last Days of Joy, will be published in March Expand

Close

A tough critic of himself: Tommy Tiernan on the set of his RTÉ show. Photo by Andres Poveda

A tough critic of himself: Tommy Tiernan on the set of his RTÉ show. Photo by Andres Poveda

Tommy Tiernan and Yvonne McMahon on their wedding in 2009, with Gay Byrne (right) among the guests. Photo by Mark Doyle

Tommy Tiernan and Yvonne McMahon on their wedding in 2009, with Gay Byrne (right) among the guests. Photo by Mark Doyle

Tommy Tiernan's sister Anne is a writer and her debut novel, The Last Days of Joy, will be published in March

Tommy Tiernan's sister Anne is a writer and her debut novel, The Last Days of Joy, will be published in March

/

A tough critic of himself: Tommy Tiernan on the set of his RTÉ show. Photo by Andres Poveda

John Meagher Twitter Email

The location was the Sugar Club, the intimate Dublin music venue a stone’s throw from St Stephen’s Green. It was July 2015 and, on four separate occasions, crowds gathered to witness a Tommy Tiernan show with a difference.

Rather than deliver the stand-up comedy that made him famous, he was presenting a new, one-hour radio programme for 2fm in front of a live audience. The plan was to interview two people per show, but under the unusual premise that he wouldn’t know who they were until they walked on stage.

Related topics

More On Tommy Tiernan

Most Watched

Privacy