In profile: The women who took on the State over CervicalCheck for the sake of their children

Lynsey Bennett outside the High Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Mother-of-two Lynsey Bennett was described in the High Court this week as a “person of great courage” after she settled an action over the reading of her cervical smear tests.

She is one of hundreds of women who have been affected by the CervicalCheck controversy to date. Political promises that no woman affected would ever have to step foot inside a court unfortunately did not bear fruition.

Here are the stories of those who sought justice while terminally ill.

