Mother-of-two Lynsey Bennett was described in the High Court this week as a “person of great courage” after she settled an action over the reading of her cervical smear tests.

She is one of hundreds of women who have been affected by the CervicalCheck controversy to date. Political promises that no woman affected would ever have to step foot inside a court unfortunately did not bear fruition.

Here are the stories of those who sought justice while terminally ill.

Lynsey Bennett

The 32-year-old from Co Longford had four smear tests between 2010 and 2016 – and was each time told they were negative. In January 2017, after presenting to her GP with bleeding, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and had to have a hysterectomy.

The following year she was diagnosed for a second time. After going through chemotherapy and radiotherapy, she got the all-clear, but in 2020 she received the devastating news that the cancer had returned and spread to other parts of her body.

Ms Bennett, who has two daughters, sued the HSE and two laboratories as she claimed there was a failure to correctly interpret her smears.

The case was settled for an undisclosed amount this week.

Speaking outside the Four Courts, she said: “I can now focus on my own fight to stay alive as long as I can”.

Ruth Morrissey outside the High Court with husband Paul in 2018. Photo: Collins Courts

Ruth Morrissey

Ruth Morrissey was a courageous campaigner who fought tirelessly to ensure the voices of other women in her position were heard.

She was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014. The mother of one, who came from Co Limerick, learned in 2018 that a review in 2014 showed smears carried out under the CervicalCheck screening programme in 2009 and 2012 were incorrectly reported. Ms Morrissey found out through the media she was one of the women affected.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer again in 2017, and breast cancer in 2018. She took a test case that year against the HSE and two laboratories over the inaccurate smear tests. Her battle through the courts was an arduous one, lasting two years. The High Court awarded her €2.1 in 2019, but the decision was appealed to the Supreme Court. It was a move described by her family as a “devastating blow”. The Supreme Court too found in her favour in March 2020. She passed away four months later at the age of 39.

Her husband Paul Morrissey said after her death: “Despite the magnitude of the harm caused to her by avoidable errors, despite the broken promise of a Taoiseach who said no other woman would have to go to trial, despite using Ruth as a test case through the final years and months of her life, neither the HSE nor the State has ever apologised to her, and now it is too late.”

Patricia Carrick

Friends and family described the mother of four from Oranmore, Co Galway, as a private person who was forced to take a high-profile legal action over the negligent reading of a smear test.

She had three tests between 2014 and 2019, which were interpreted as having no abnormalities. Five months after her third test, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The HSE admitted in court in October last year that it misread her CervicalCheck smear test.

The 51-year-old was in hospital at the time and was too ill to attend.

She died the following month. Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that he had apologised to her family on behalf of the State. Her husband Damien Carrick said she was the love of his life and the family were heartbroken by her tragic death.

Emma Mhic Mhath ú na

The mother of five was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 having previously received two incorrect smear results. She came to the public’s attention in 2018 after sharing her tragic story and her pursuit of justice in the courts. She sued the HSE and a US laboratory used by CervicalCheck and agreed a €7.5m settlement in June 2018. The 37-year-old died at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee just four months later.

Her family paid tribute to “a wonderful mother, daughter and cherished friend.

“Emma, who battled her illness with great valour, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her family’s loving embrace in the knowledge that she had helped to shine a light on important issues which affected not just her own life, but the lives of many others.”

Vicky Phelan

Ms Phelan became the face of the CervicalCheck campaign in 2018 when she bravely stood on the steps of the Four Courts and shared her story with the public.

She was given a terminal cancer diagnosis after previously receiving a false negative smear test result in 2018.

The Limerick woman sued the laboratory that carried out the test. Although the case was settled, she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement so she could expose the CervicalCheck scandal to the world.

Her decision to speak out prompted other women who received incorrect smear results to come forward and take action.

Ms Phelan is currently in the United States for experimental cancer treatment in the hope that it will allow her more time with her two children.

In November last year, she revealed she had developed a new tumour for the first time in two years.

Ms Phelan has become a leading figure and was named in the BBC’s list of 100 inspirational women across the world.

Irene Teap

Ms Teap (35) was first diagnosed with stage-two cervical cancer in 2015 and the disease tragically spread to her liver and lungs.

She received two false negative tests in 2010 and 2013 and tragically died in 2017.

Her family later learned that her slides were included in a look-back audit of smear tests by CervicalCheck and there were abnormalities in both slides.

They did not learn of this until 10 months after her death when Vicky Phelan highlighted the scandal. Stephen Teap took legal action to seek justice for his late wife and issued proceedings against the HSE and the United States laboratory where her smear tests were read.

Mr Teap is a prominent activist in the CervicalCheck campaign and has spoken out about the heartbreaking impact his wife’s death had on him and his two sons, who were just four and two at the time.