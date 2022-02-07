An Garda Síochána have today launched their new uniform, which will be provided to more than 13,000 officers in the coming weeks.

It marks just the third uniform upgrade in the history of An Garda Síochána after a 2018 audit found members of the force preferred a new “practical operational uniform”.

The delivery of the new Garda Uniform to frontline operational Gardaí commences this week and will become the operational uniform for daily duties in March 2022.

“The new uniform is contemporary, and incorporates elements such as durability, protection and functionality,” Commissioner Drew Harris said.

The new uniform will consist of a two-tone soft shell jacket, waterproof jacket, garda blue polo shirt instead of a collared shirt, operational trousers and practical base layers.

A pilot project was launched using 200 Gardaí across Dublin, Limerick and Wexford to test the functionality of the new wares. These extensive collaborations and engagement designed An Garda Síochána’s new uniform “by Garda members, for Garda members”.

This is the first time that the Operational Uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda Crest on the Operational Uniform, which demonstrates “the respect held by An Garda Síochána for this unique symbol as we enter the second century of policing in Ireland”.

The current uniform cap remains in operation as a unique and distinctive element of the Garda uniform.

Gardaí in the Dublin Region will be seen in the uniform first, before it’s rolled out nationwide in the coming weeks.

Commissioner Harris said the uniform change comes during “a major process of modernisation” in the Gardaí and the new uniform will “now reflect this important transition”.