In Pictures: 15 moments captured by Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren at the Ukraine border

Relatives checking their phones to see whether family made it across the border from Ukraine at the Medyka border crossing in eastern Poland. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine at the Kroscienko border in south east Poland. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Refugees cross from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
A 'wanted' poster for Vladimir Putin. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Ukrainian refugees after crossing into Poland. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Refugees crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Refugee Hanna Vilichenkovai who crossed the border from Ukraine at the Kroscienko border in south east Poland. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
A reception centre in Medyka on the Ukrain Poland border. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Refugees try to keep warm at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. Picture: Mark Condren 6.3.2020 Expand
Refugees cross the border to Poland. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Alan Gayle from Lucan and Aigars Joksts from Kimmage at a reception centre in Medyka on the Ukraine-Poland border. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Refugees at a train station in Przemysl after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Refugees after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland at Medyka. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Refugees cross from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Oxana and her son Lazar at the Dorohusk border crossing in Poland. Picture: Mark Condren Expand

Seoirse Mulgrew

Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren has travelled to the Ukrainian border with journalist Fionnan Sheahan, and he has been capturing striking images of people’s plight across the border.

Mr Condren has documented the struggle of Ukrainians attempting to flee the war-torn country to safety as well as the devastation that has been left behind.

He highlighted the reality for many refugees on the Polish border with Ukraine as they took shelter at the Medyka sports hall, which provides beds for 350 refugees each night.

His imagery has raised awareness about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the reality of the current situation on the ground.

Mr Condren’s work has taken him all over the world and he has previously reported on famines in Ethiopia and South Sudan, the aftermath of earthquakes in Haiti and Nepal, and war zones in Syria, Gaza Strip, and Western Sahara.

Here is a selection of his photography from the Ukrainian border:

