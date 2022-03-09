In Pictures: 15 moments captured by Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren at the Ukraine border

Oxana and her son Lazar at the Dorohusk border crossing in Poland. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees cross from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland at Medyka. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees at a train station in Przemysl after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland. Picture: Mark Condren

Alan Gayle from Lucan and Aigars Joksts from Kimmage at a reception centre in Medyka on the Ukraine-Poland border. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees try to keep warm at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. Picture: Mark Condren 6.3.2020

Refugee Hanna Vilichenkovai who crossed the border from Ukraine at the Kroscienko border in south east Poland. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees crossing from Ukraine at the Herbenne border in Poland. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees cross from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine at the Kroscienko border in south east Poland. Picture: Mark Condren

Relatives checking their phones to see whether family made it across the border from Ukraine at the Medyka border crossing in eastern Poland. Picture: Mark Condren

Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren has travelled to the Ukrainian border with journalist Fionnan Sheahan, and he has been capturing striking images of people’s plight across the border.

Mr Condren has documented the struggle of Ukrainians attempting to flee the war-torn country to safety as well as the devastation that has been left behind.

He highlighted the reality for many refugees on the Polish border with Ukraine as they took shelter at the Medyka sports hall, which provides beds for 350 refugees each night.

His imagery has raised awareness about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the reality of the current situation on the ground.

Mr Condren’s work has taken him all over the world and he has previously reported on famines in Ethiopia and South Sudan, the aftermath of earthquakes in Haiti and Nepal, and war zones in Syria, Gaza Strip, and Western Sahara.

Here is a selection of his photography from the Ukrainian border: