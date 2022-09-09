Important not to forget ‘bitter’ past but Queen will be remembered for efforts to improve British and Irish relations - President Higgins

President Michael D Higgins has said the late Queen Elizabeth will be remembered on this island for trying to improve relations between Ireland and the United Kingdom, which were “bitter” at times.

President Higgins said that it was important that the divisive past between the two countries was not forgotten and that it would be “foolish to be affecting an amnesia about the past”.

In an interview on the Late Late Show, he said the 2011 State visit by the Queen and the further normalising of ties was a huge moment in terms of the “acknowledgement of Irish independence”.

“Irish independence is why we’re here. So, the idea of somebody standing in front of a monument to those who fought for independence and separation from the empire was a very significant statement. As was the statement in relation to the Irish language,” President Higgins said.

Mr Higgins said the Queen was a woman of “sheer warmth” and was committed to the improvement of relations between Dublin and London during her reign. “[She] had the idea that whatever was difficult to do had to be done to get on with it”.

He said the most important lines of the Queen’s 2011 speech in Dublin Castle were “with the benefit of historical hindsight, we can all see things which we would wish had been done differently or not at all”.

“It would be very foolish to be affecting an amnesia about the past.

“We have to make the best of the future, we have to lose no opportunities in the present, but we're not required to imagine false versions of each other or of our history.

“It's not good enough to say it's complex - it was bitter, vicious and terrible at times.

“There isn't any point to pretending anything. And empire led to domination and then to dispossession and the colonisation of the ‘lesser’,” President Higgins said, adding that it was important not to be “rehearsing the hatreds when there was a possibility of making it a different world”.

The Queen’s hand in arranging many events during her seven decade reign was “exemplary” and President Higgins said she was very keen to “acknowledge the contribution that Irish people make building in Britain in terms of roads or hospitals and medical services and so forth”.