Immunology experts says vaccines will protect children and reduce Covid-19 transmission

An immunology expert said it was the right the decision by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to approve vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds, as ‘the virus will infect people who are not vaccinated’.

University College Cork Lecturer Dr Anne Moore said NIAC did consider the fact the most children do not get seriously ill from Covid-19, but said vaccines are necessary because the incidence of the virus is rising the 5 to 11 cohort.

Today NIAC announced the approval of the vaccine for use in primary school age children, meaning some 480,000 children in this age group will become eligible for the jab in the coming weeks and months.

The Pfizer vaccine was first recommended for five to 11-year-olds by the European Medicines Agency.

Some 40pc of parents said they would give their child this vaccine in a recent survey. Another 30pc are unsure and 31pc said no, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme, Dr Moore said the vaccine will protect children and reduce Covid-19 transmission.

“This vaccine can prevent disease and if we do see the same vaccine bonus that we saw in the other age groups, then in the short-term, or even in the medium-term, we might see a decrease in transmission around schools as well.

“Immunising your child against a disease which they might get – you’re protecting them against that disease. It’s a safe vaccine. You’re protecting them not just now and not just during the pandemic but you’re priming them to be protected against infection in the future,” she explained.

Dr Moore said parents will have to carry-out their own risk/benefit assessment, but ultimately the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

In terms of how the vaccines will be administered to children, Dr Moore said schools would be the best place to offer them, but it must be done efficiently.

“The ultimate question is the striking the best balance between the efficiency of deployment for the HSE as well as the efficiency and the ability of the vaccine recipient to be able to take the vaccine or not

“Sending your child to school, consenting that they will be immunised in that school environment, it means that you don’t have to take the child out of the school to bring them to a vaccine centre,” she said.