‘I’m willing to sacrifice whatever years I have left for one child’ – ex Irish soldier heading off to fight for Ukraine

An Irish man has spoken about his decision to join a foreign militia which has been established to fight Russian armed forces in Ukraine.

Rhys Byrne (27) said he is beginning his journey to Ukraine tomorrow and while his mother is “very devastated about it, she still supports my decision”.

He said the Ukrainian army is ideally looking for people with experience, but anyone can sign-up through the Ukrainian embassy in Ireland.

My Byrne told RTÉ’s Liveline programme, that the legion was established on 27 February, and he enlisted and was accepted that day.

“I am ex-military, so I have military service. I did a bit of time in the French Foreign Legion. I’ve been a close protection operative since I’m 18 and I’ve done a lot of high-end protection details,” he said.

“I’ve done counter-terrorism training, weapon training in Lithuania with the Lithuanian special forces. So, I have an extensive background in these areas and experience as well.”

Mr Byrne said he has signed a 13-month contract to serve the Ukrainian army and it cannot be broken.

He does not know what rank he will be issued with on arrival but he has been assigned to the Light Infantry Militia.

Mr Byrne said “taking a life is wrong in any capacity", but in this situation it be “necessary”.

“There’s kids over there who went from 12 days from playing in the park with their friends who now have to fight for their existence and I think it’s wrong that they’re fighting and have to bear that burden at such a young age and possibly take a life or lose their own life.

“I’m willing to sacrifice whatever years I may have left on this earth for one child or one person to continue on living a normal life.

“My point of view is I’d rather pull the trigger than a child who doesn’t even know what he’s doing.”

Mr Byrne said he does not know anyone else who is joining up and he is practicing Ukrainian because he fears the language barrier could be an issue.

He said while he is “used to bullets” flying by, he is concerned about Russia’s bombing capabilities and what would happen if he is captured by the Russia army.

“Putin has recently said that he will not recognise any foreign fighters in Ukraine as actually military forces. So, God forbid, I was captured by Russians I would not be recognised as a military member, so I won’t be a prisoner of war.

“I would be charged with international war crimes against Russia and brought back to Russia and prosecuted on those charges.”

Mr Byrne said he would “more than likely” be executed.

He added that the one thing that is holding him back is his mother, but he cannot walk away from the conflict.

“It’s killing me as well. There’s a part of me that doesn’t want to go just so I can ease my ma’s heartache, but at the same time I will then always live with the regret of not trying to do something.”