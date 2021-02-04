‘I’m sorry for people that begrudge us being here’ - Liveline callers fury at two Irish holidaymakers in Gran Canaria

A man and woman on holiday in Gran Canaria faced the wrath of Liveline callers after claiming they were safer on the far flung island than in Ireland.

Frank and Una called into Joe Duffy to say that they had travelled to the Spanish destination, saying it was better to be there due to the low incidence of Covid.

“The Covid rate here… It’s very, very low here,” Frank said. “It’s not here Joe.”

“The authorities have done a superb job in managing the situation… We’re due to come back in May/March but if the flight gets delayed we might have to stay longer.

“I’m saving myself. I’m going to a safe place.”

Una echoed a similar sentiment, saying: “I’m way safer here than I would be at home.

“I'm very sorry for the people that begrudge us for being out here. It is my time now. It is what it is,” she added.

Many callers were not happy with the pair, with one woman, Nicky, saying they should be ashamed of themselves.

Nicky lives in Oxford, and was unable to return to return to Ireland when one of her loved one’s died in December.

“I’d like to point out we had a very sudden bereavement ,” she said. “I took the decision not to travel home… I’m still not over it.

“Then I took the responsible decision, along with a lot of Irish people in the UK, and decided not to travel home for Christmas.

“People don’t realise the seriousness of this pandemic… Taking trips for a holiday is not essential travel.

“You can’t be telling me I can’t travel to an immediate family member’s funeral in Dublin, while you got to go to Gran Canaria.”

Another caller, Tony Jordan from Wexford, also expressed his disbelief that the pair had decided to go on holiday there. Mr Jordan went to Marbella in February of last year, and was stuck there for five months.

“We couldn’t get home because we had our dogs with us and Aer Lingus wouldn’t take them.”

“In July when it opened up, my wife and myself and the dogs came back.”

On Frank and Una, he said: “They’re like rats jumping off a sinking ship… The rules are there not to travel.”

“They just took advantage of a situation for their own benefit.”

