‘I’m really struggling at present’ - Charlie Bird looks ahead to birthday despite toll of illness

Charlie Bird at the base of Croagh Patrick behind ahead of the Climb With Charlie fundraising event. Photo: Gerry Mooney.

Charlie Bird has said he is “really struggling at present” and thanked everyone for extending the hand of friendship to him.

The former journalist, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year, said he didn’t think he would make his next birthday when he received his terminal diagnosis but defiantly declared that he will.

Mr Bird said he was looking forward to Christmas and Bruce Springsteen coming to Ireland next year despite struggling emotionally, and particularly struggling with his swallow in recent weeks.

“I want to thank everyone for extending the hand of friendship. I am really struggling at present and emotionally.

“This time last year I didn’t think I would make my 73rd Birthday but just over a week to go I will.

“Roll on Christmas and Brucie. Thanks everyone, the love is amazing,” Mr Bird said on Twitter.

Charlie recently said the kindness of strangers he meets was moving him to tears, but that they were tears of joy.

“Sometimes I wish I had a camera with me. Claire and Tiger and I are taking a break and everywhere I go the kindness I am being shown by strangers is amazing, sometimes I end up crying but they are tears of joy. The hand of friendship is being extended to me everywhere,” the former RTÉ News correspondent said.

Mr Bird’s charity, Climb With Charlie, has so far raised over €3.2m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Despite his illness, Charlie summited Croagh Patrick earlier this year along with hundreds of others to raise awareness and funds for those suffering terminal illnesses or are in a dark place mentally.

A book, also titled ‘Climb With Charlie’ has been published with dozens of photographs capturing his April 2 climb, and is described as a “joyous record of that unforgettable, emotional day, and a deserved celebration of determination, generosity and community”.

