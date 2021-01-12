‘I’m looking forward to going outside again’ - Eamonn (75) is first resident of St Mary’s Hospital to be vaccinated

Eamonn Hughes became the first resident of St Mary's Hospital in Phoenix Park to be vaccinated today. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan.

A 75-year-old man who has become the first resident in St Mary’s Hospital in Phoenix Park to be vaccinated against Covid-19 says he is “looking forward to going outside again”.

Eamonn Hughes, originally from Co Cavan, got the vaccine today alongside other residents and healthcare workers at the hospital.

“The vaccine is so important,” Eamonn said, adding: “I look forward to my wife Rose and daughters Sharon and Paula and granddaughters Alexandria and Saoirse visiting again.

“When the weather's nice, I like to go outside to see nature and to get inspiration for my art, I’m looking forward to going outside again.”

Michael Farrelly (89), from the South Circular Road, was also vaccinated this morning and said: “Hopefully it will help me see my son and two grandchildren again.”

Ligimol Varghese, assistant director of nursing at St Mary’s Hospital, was the first member of staff vaccinated. She said it was important that people in the care of St Mary’s feel safe.

“It’s important we get vaccinated and protect the people we care for. It is very important people under our care feel safe and protected, which is why I am getting vaccinated.”

Today will go down as a “significant moment” for the residents, their families and the staff at St Mary’s, said Mellany McLoone, chief officer at the HSE.

“St Mary’s Hospital experienced the effects of Covid-19 last year, and the vaccination programme provides hope. Today, in St Mary’s, our other residential care settings, and over time, we can see the role the vaccination programme will have in helping manage the transmission in our community.”

Covid-19 has directly affected the day-to-day life of all nursing home residents.

Essene Cassidy, head of older persons services, said the residents of St Mary’s have been “extremely understanding and supportive” of the staff.

Essene added it was “so positive” to see that the vaccination programme will benefit the residents and staff will work to support them in the days ahead.

