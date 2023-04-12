| 3°C Dublin

‘I’m just so grateful to him’ – asylum-seeker achieves chef dream after Dylan McGrath’s Virgin Media show

Refugee joins prisoner, settled Traveller and woman with Down syndrome on others on ‘Dylan McGrath’s Secret Service’

Dylan McGrath with his trainee chefs on Virgin Media's 'Dylan McGrath's Secret Service'

Melanie Finn

A former asylum-seeker who fled from persecution in Cameroon has said she has chef Dylan McGrath to thank for helping her achieve her culinary ambitions.

Rosine Meheguep Noufeme (37) is one of five people from challenging backgrounds taking part in Virgin Media’s new reality show, Dylan McGrath’s Secret Service, where he shows them the basics of cooking.

