‘I’m just so grateful to him’ – asylum-seeker achieves chef dream after Dylan McGrath’s Virgin Media show

A former asylum-seeker who fled from persecution in Cameroon has said she has chef Dylan McGrath to thank for helping her achieve her culinary ambitions.

Rosine Meheguep Noufeme (37) is one of five people from challenging backgrounds taking part in Virgin Media’s new reality show, Dylan McGrath’s Secret Service, where he shows them the basics of cooking.

A former restaurant owner and commis chef, Ms Noufeme was forced to leave her native country after an attempt on her life.

She went into hiding for seven months where she said she “went through hell”. She endured torture and sexual abuse before she eventually escaped and came to Ireland in May 2017.

“I had to hide myself somewhere where I was abused. How I was treated, I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” she said.

“It was really tough for me and coming to Ireland was not even voluntary. I didn’t even know where I was going. I was just following someone who was willing to help me.”

After arriving in Ireland, she spent nearly five years living in direct provision at a facility in Co Kildare while waiting for her application to be processed and trying to heal from the ordeal she had been through.

Ms Noufeme has always harboured a love of cooking and cuisine and has a passion for creating Cameroon dishes using Irish ingredients and found solace making meals for her fellow asylum-seekers.

She seized the opportunity to take part in McGrath’s TV show, which airs Wednesdays at 9pm on Virgin Media One, as he mentors his five trainees through the basics of the kitchen of his restaurants.

The ultimate goal was them to be competent enough to cook a three-course meal for 60 people including those charities and organisations that have supported them over the years.

For Ms Noufeme, that organisation was Spirasi which supports asylum-seekers and refugees who have been victims of torture.

She said they offered her countless hours of therapy and support as she tried to process what she had been through in her past.

Since taking part in the four-part series, Ms Noufeme has landed a full-time job as a chef in a hotel in Portlaoise while also finding a new home to rent nearby now that she has her residency and work permits.

She said that McGrath has “given me that boost back”.

“I don’t know how to express it, I’m just so grateful to him,” she said.

“This is a dream come true for me. I still have a lot to learn and I want to improve my skills even more but I’m so honoured to have this opportunity. I still can’t believe I’m wearing my chef’s clothes now and I’m so proud of that.”

Also featured on the show are Fiadhnait Canning (24), who has Down syndrome, alongside Lisa Marie Joyce (18), a settled Traveller from Finglas and Luke Barry (22), who has Asperger’s.

Also featured is Stephen Boylan (51), who is currently serving a prison sentence at Shelton Abbey open prison in Arklow and got permission to go on temporary day release to film the show.​