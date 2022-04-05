‘I’m in awe of the volunteers’ - Luke O’Neill leads Depaul aid mission for Ukraine war in Slovakia

Prof Luke O'Neill drove from Ireland to Poland with aid and then to Slovakia to help in a Depaul aid depot.

Professor Luke O'Neill has described the experience of meeting refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine as “humbling” as he led a Depaul aid mission from Ireland to Bratislava in Slovakia.

Prof O’Neill left Ireland last Wednesday with a convoy carrying medical supplies bound for Ukraine.

They successfully delivered the supplies to Poland before travelling to Bratislava to help at Depaul Slovakia’s emergency warehouse.

Prof O’Neill also met the Irish ambassador to Slovakia, Dermot McGauran, as Depaul International opened a new wing of its night shelter in Bratislava. Mr McGauran inaugurated a new “Irish room” at the shelter to mark Irish efforts in the humanitarian crisis.

Depaul is one of the few international aid agencies in a position to get vital food aid to thousands of people in cities under siege in Ukraine and into neighbourhoods close to the frontline as it has on-the-ground existing networks of volunteers.

Prof O’Neill said the situation has become so drastic in cities such as Kharkiv that people who were service users of Depaul’s homeless shelters are now recruited as volunteers to help people in dire need of humanitarian aid.

“This will tell you the situation on the ground in some of the cities, people are starving.

"Depaul’s primary work is with the homeless and it has shelters in cities and in recent days the homeless people that would have used their shelters are now being recruited to hand out supplies and food to people that desperately need them, so it’s amazing how quickly things can change,” he told the Irish Independent.

More than four million Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries while an additional 6.5 million people are internally displaced and in need of immediate assistance. Depaul is working to deliver food, hygiene items, and medical supplies across Ukraine to where they are needed.

Over the past four weeks more than 50 tonnes of food aid has been transported from Slovakia into Ukraine as well as a shipment of vital medical supplies to the central Kharkiv hospital for the treatment of trauma injuries.

Depaul International is feeding 3,300 people per day in Ukraine through a combination of supplying soup kitchens, collection points, and delivering food to vulnerable households.

Prof O’Neill said he was “in awe” of the volunteers who are working tirelessly and said he saw aid from Castleknock College in Dublin while working in the warehouse in Bratislava.

“There’s aid coming from all over Europe, I saw boxes marked with Castleknock College’s logo, it had come from the school, who are Vincentian, you see. It’s great to see, but this is going to go on for months and months. The need isn’t going to end for quite a while.

“The opening of the new Irish wing of this night shelter will allow additional beds for those who so badly need them but I see here on the ground that more aid is required than ever before. Depaul, through its relationships, is best placed to get help where it is needed and it is a privilege to be here to see first-hand the humanitarian work being undertaken. Please give what you can to support Depaul’s Ukraine Appeal,” Prof O’Neill said.

David Carroll is CEO of Depaul Ireland and he said the generosity of Irish people so far has been “absolutely breathtaking”.

He said the organisation in Ukraine had a large presence before the war helping homeless people, disabled children and orphans primarily but now the focus has shifted to humanitarian aid.

“The war has made the situation very difficult but somehow in Kharkiv, Odessa and Kyiv, we’ve kept some operations going while trying to bring aid into Ukraine,” he said.

Aid had to be transported via train from Slovakia to Kharkiv but doing this on a regular basis will be “very difficult” given the war, he added.

Depaul’s efforts are two pronged as it is also assisting hundreds of Ukrainian families in Ireland with practical support through its Support and Resettlement Fund for Displaced People.

This provides a variety of necessities, such as clothing and toiletries, travel cards and phone credit as well as household items, bedding and furniture.

“We’re providing support to over 300 households in the hotel system in the Greater Dublin area and our major focus is to provide basic personal items and clothing. People are very keen to get on their feet as soon as possible, that’s what we’ve found,” said Mr Carroll.

“One of the big areas is education. Half of the families we deal with have children and are very keen to have their children in school as soon as possible.

“We’re all about the next steps, we don’t want families in hotels longer than they need to be. We’re hoping that housing placements will materialise in the next few weeks and let families avail of that service,” he said.

While donations of goods are accepted Prof O’Neill says money is what will help best those in need most. He urged people to donate what they can through the Depaul website depaulcharity.org.