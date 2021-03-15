‘I’m happy to see my friends again’ – delight as 350,000 children return to school

Gemma Mooney (9) bursts out the door with her brother Conor (6) as she returns to third class for the first time this year in Scoil Bhride, Kilbride Co. Meath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

The school bags and lunchboxes of 350,000 young pupils were full again today as they returned to school as part of the phased reopening of education following Covid-19 lockdown.

And at Rush National School in North County Dublin the principal and staff were welcoming a full return for all its 753 students, 42 teachers, and 10 special needs assistants.

“We’ve had junior to second class back for the last two weeks but it’s felt like a half empty school, so it’s fantastic to get the full classes back from third to sixth class, and it’s a great feeling for staff, children and parents,” said principal Morgan Doran.

He had balloons out at the gates to lift the spirits of the children and make them feel at home, but there was plenty of cheer regardless with all the children happy to get back to the classroom.

Read More

“I’m very happy to be back because it’s one step closer to being over with the virus, and I’m happy to see my friends again,” said Holly Nixon (11) who was heading back to 5th class.

“It might be hard for the first couple of weeks to get back into a routine but I think I’ll be able for it.

“I missed my friends and playing out in the yard and stuff because we have good fun. So I enjoy going out in the yard and I’m happy to see them again. The teachers are really nice here too so I’m happy to see them.”

Heading back to 4th class was Emer Smail (11), who said she was very excited to be getting back to school.

“I’m glad to see all my friends and just get back to school and back into a routine,” she said.

“I missed my friends a lot but I Skyped some of them.

“Working from home was a little unusual. It was a bit hard at first because I was used to getting to school and seeing all my friends, but I got used to it so it’s pretty weird being back in school now,” she added.

Sam Cummins (12) was heading back to 6th class at the school which was built in 1953 and is due to be replaced with a modern new school in the coming years.

“It’s great to be back and it's way better than online learning because you’re here in person and the teachers can teach us the methods easier with white boards,” he said.

Sam, like every other young student, also missed his friends during lockdown.

“It was very hard to socialise during quarantine,” he explained.

And as the children and staff settled into their classrooms Morgan Doran was happy to take charge of a real and functioning bricks and mortar school rather than a virtual one.

“The first lockdown this time last year was new to every school in the country but we’ve learned from that and upskilled in the past 12 months, so we were delighted and very proud of the work the staff, teachers, and SNAs carried out with the support of the parents at home,” said Morgan Doran.

“We had live lessons, recorded lessons, and daily contact through Zoom. It really kept us in touch with the pupils and their learning”.

“The children skipped in the gate and I think that is a sign of the resilience of all pupils and we’re really happy to have them all back,” he added.

Read More

Online Editors